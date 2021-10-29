Liverpool vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.

Brighton manager Graham Potter says 'anything is possible' as his side prepare to emulate last season's win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.

The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club.

How to follow

A look at the key stats ahead of the fixtures in Matchweek 10 of the Premier League, including Tottenham vs Manchester United and Wolves vs Everton

Follow Liverpool vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Manchester United

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Brighton

Get Brighton on your side.

I don't need to tell you how good Liverpool can be but they are easily ignored here at a very skinny 2/9 with Sky Bet when you consider the level of opposition.

The 12/1 for a Brighton win doesn't float my boat due to their lack of top-six quality in the final third but the draw at over 5/1 with Sky Bet and Brighton with a +2 handicap start at 11/10 certainly have got my punting juices flowing.

In their last 21 games against teams that finished in the top-nine of the Premier League last season, Brighton have only lost three games by more than one goal. Included in that run is a 1-0 win at Anfield and a 1-1 draw with Klopp's men at the Amex last season.

Of course, Liverpool are a more ruthless beast this season, dishing out thrashings to most teams they meet. They have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 11 matches. Frightening.

However, Brighton are a defensively shrewd side capable of keeping the match tight. Since the turn of the year, Brighton's expected goals against figure of 30.07 is only bettered by Chelsea and Manchester City ranking them higher than Liverpool and they have kept just as many clean sheets as the Reds (13).

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side still have areas which they need to improve following consecutive 5-0 league victories against Watford and Manchester United.

Along with taking a positive view on Brighton's chances in the match markets, I also want to invest in the amount of shots they have at Anfield. Graham Potter's men have little fear when tasked with taking on the big boys. In their last two fixtures with Man City, Potter's side have managed an average of 14.5 shots per 90 minutes. That's an amazing effort when you consider City usually average around 6.5 shots per 90 minutes in the Pep Guardiola era. And in four fixtures against Liverpool, Brighton have posted shots totals that read: 11, 13, 12 and 12.

Jurgen Klopp's men do allow space for the opposition which does normally lead to shots on their goal. Burnley (9), Crystal Palace (13), Norwich (14) and Brentford (12) have all managed to post numerous attempts on Alisson's goal this season and Brighton have a greater attacking process than their four teams. Sky Bet have dangled a big carrot with 11/8 on offer about Brighton having 10 shots or more.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Brighton +2 handicap and to have 10 or more shots (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

