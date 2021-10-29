Liverpool vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.
The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.
Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.
Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.
The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.
Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club.
How to follow
Follow Liverpool vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Get Brighton on your side.
I don't need to tell you how good Liverpool can be but they are easily ignored here at a very skinny 2/9 with Sky Bet when you consider the level of opposition.
The 12/1 for a Brighton win doesn't float my boat due to their lack of top-six quality in the final third but the draw at over 5/1 with Sky Bet and Brighton with a +2 handicap start at 11/10 certainly have got my punting juices flowing.
In their last 21 games against teams that finished in the top-nine of the Premier League last season, Brighton have only lost three games by more than one goal. Included in that run is a 1-0 win at Anfield and a 1-1 draw with Klopp's men at the Amex last season.
Of course, Liverpool are a more ruthless beast this season, dishing out thrashings to most teams they meet. They have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 11 matches. Frightening.
However, Brighton are a defensively shrewd side capable of keeping the match tight. Since the turn of the year, Brighton's expected goals against figure of 30.07 is only bettered by Chelsea and Manchester City ranking them higher than Liverpool and they have kept just as many clean sheets as the Reds (13).
Along with taking a positive view on Brighton's chances in the match markets, I also want to invest in the amount of shots they have at Anfield. Graham Potter's men have little fear when tasked with taking on the big boys. In their last two fixtures with Man City, Potter's side have managed an average of 14.5 shots per 90 minutes. That's an amazing effort when you consider City usually average around 6.5 shots per 90 minutes in the Pep Guardiola era. And in four fixtures against Liverpool, Brighton have posted shots totals that read: 11, 13, 12 and 12.
Jurgen Klopp's men do allow space for the opposition which does normally lead to shots on their goal. Burnley (9), Crystal Palace (13), Norwich (14) and Brentford (12) have all managed to post numerous attempts on Alisson's goal this season and Brighton have a greater attacking process than their four teams. Sky Bet have dangled a big carrot with 11/8 on offer about Brighton having 10 shots or more.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Brighton +2 handicap and to have 10 or more shots (11/2 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Having won their first six Premier League meetings with Brighton, Liverpool picked up just one point in their two meetings with the Seagulls last season, losing 1-0 in this exact fixture in February.
- Following their 1-0 win at Anfield in February, Brighton are looking to secure back-to-back victories against Liverpool in all competitions for the first time. Indeed, the Seagulls have won just five of their previous 33 meetings in total against the Reds (D9 L19).
- Liverpool have won 5-0 in their last two Premier League games, beating Watford and Man Utd. They are looking to become the fourth side to win three top-flight games in a row by 5+ goals, after Aston Villa in 1899, Chelsea in 2010 and Manchester City in 2017.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League matches (W14 D5). They've had two previous runs of 20+ unbeaten games in the Premier League under manager Jürgen Klopp (21 games between May and December 2018 & 44 games between January 2019 and February 2020) and Klopp could become the third manager to have three separate such runs, after Sir Alex Ferguson (six) and Arsène Wenger (four).
- Brighton conceded four goals for the first time in 43 Premier League matches against Man City last time out, shipping as many goals in that 4-1 loss as they had in their previous seven league matches combined.
- Liverpool have scored 27 goals in their nine Premier League matches this season, their best tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1987-88 when they'd scored 28 and went on to win the title.
- Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in nine goals in his eight Premier League games against Brighton (5 goals, 4 assists), only failing to score or assist against the Seagulls twice (2-1 in November 2019, 0-1 in February last season).
- Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has never scored in six Premier League meetings with Brighton - the Seagulls are the only side he's faced more than once in the competition without ever finding the net.
- Mohamed Salah's hat-trick at Old Trafford last week took the Liverpool forward to 10 Premier League goals after just nine games this season, only the third player to reach double figures before their side's 10th game of a campaign after Les Ferdinand (Newcastle) in 1995-96 and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) last season.
- Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister has scored two goals in his seven Premier League games this season, having netted just once in his first 30 appearances in the competition. All three of the Argentine's Premier League goals have been scored as a substitute.