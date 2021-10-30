Liverpool 2-2 Brighton: Leandro Trossard earns Seagulls deserved point as Reds drop points at home

Liverpool were brought back to earth with a bang as Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard pulled Brighton back from two goals behind to claim a deserved 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Less than a week after scoring five without reply at Old Trafford Jurgen Klopp's side were out of sorts as they dropped three points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, despite racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening 25 minutes against Brighton through Jordan Henderson's early curler and Sadio Mane's diving header.

The hosts never appeared in full control of the match but their route to victory would have seemed assured had VAR not denied Mane his second and Liverpool's third before half-time for handball. Without that additional cushion, Mwepu's 25-yard stunner caught out Alisson and gave Brighton hope moments before the interval.

They scored the leveller they had warranted shortly after the hour when Trossard, set up by former Red Adam Lallana, danced inside Andrew Robertson before beating Alisson at his near post.

Minutes later a narrow offside call denied him the chance to complete a stunning turnaround but a point still represented a fine result for Brighton after last week's humiliation by Manchester City and are now three league games undefeated against Klopp's Liverpool.

Bogey-team Brighton frustrate Liverpool again

Two sides with some of the Premier League's top expected goal tallies going head to head promised either a feast of chances or a cautious 0-0, and within the opening minutes at Anfield it was already clear which would be taking precedent.

The game was less than four minutes old when Henderson curled in Salah's tee-up, and by then Solly March had already been denied by a full-stretch Alisson as Brighton fired an early warning shot.

They kept the Brazilian busy as Yves Bissouma caught Ibrahima Konate in possession and aimed a powerful 25-yard drive goalwards, which he touched onto the post and behind for a corner, moments before a Roberto Firmino lob landed on the roof of the net with Robert Sanchez beaten.

Image: Jordan Henderson's goal was his first in the Premier League since December

Brighton's static midfield looked vulnerable and so it proved as substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on after Naby Keita's early injury, crossed from deep for Mane to add a second with a diving header.

Minutes later it appeared he had a third when his slide tackle on a hesitant Sanchez clearance found the far corner, only for a VAR review to spot the final touch had come off his hand.

That would have ended Brighton's hopes of a comeback, but without it they gave themselves a fighting chance when Mwepu's 25-yard dipping stunner caught out Alisson in the sunshine and looped in over the Brazilian moments before half-time.

You expected a Klopp team talk to breathe extra life into Liverpool, but their second-half performance was even flatter and nearly fell foul to former player Lallana, who fired at Alisson from a good position four minutes after the restart.

Even in a rare spell without a clear-cut chance the game's breathless intensity continued with Brighton in the ascendency, and it was neither a surprise nor undeserved that Trossard should take Lallana's pass round Robertson and fire in powerfully at the near post.

Given the task of leading the line for Brighton he might have sealed his own perfect afternoon soon after when rounding Alisson and firing in a third, only for a tight offside flag to deny Brighton the lead.

As Liverpool began to look increasingly fatigued there appeared a chance for Brighton to earn a shock victory at Anfield for the second season in succession and although they failed to capitalise and create any late chances of note, Graham Potter's side could leave Merseyside more than satisfied with their afternoon's work and with an impressive point to take back to the south coast.

West Ham United

Liverpool Sunday 7th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool now host Atletico Madrid at 8pm on Wednesday night in the Champions League, before a trip to West Ham on Super Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off at 4.30pm.

Brighton host Newcastle at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 6 in the Premier League.