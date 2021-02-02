Liverpool vs Brighton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

New Liverpool signing Ben Davies could cap a whirlwind 48 hours with inclusion in the squad to face Brighton at home, though Jurgen Klopp has warned the former Preston centre-back will need time to settle before being considered for a start.

The same goes for fellow new arrival Ozan Kabak, but the Schalke signing will not feature at all yet as the club are still awaiting international clearance.

Midfielder Fabinho will miss his third successive match with a muscle problem so Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips are set to start in the centre of defence once again, while Sadio Mane remains out so Divock Origi could retain his place.

Brighton will assess Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Defender Veltman was feeling muscle tightness following the weekend win over Tottenham, while creative midfielder Mac Allister has a minor gluteal issue.

Forward Danny Welbeck, who has not featured since December 27 due to a knee problem, remains out but could be fit for the weekend trip to Burnley. Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (both hamstring) also continue to be sidelined.

How to follow

Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Brighton have all the parts in place to be a progressive team in the Premier League over the next few years but they remain very flaky in this stage of their development under Graham Potter. They almost managed to throw one of the most one-sided matches of the season away on Sunday when narrowly edging past Tottenham. Once they start becoming a bit more ruthless, they'll be a team to follow. With 17 games still to play a top-10 finish might not be completely ridiculous at 16/1 with only 10 points to make up.

Liverpool might spend a part of the game on the backfoot but will punish Brighton in the key moments of the match.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats