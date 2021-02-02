Liverpool vs Brighton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
New Liverpool signing Ben Davies could cap a whirlwind 48 hours with inclusion in the squad to face Brighton at home, though Jurgen Klopp has warned the former Preston centre-back will need time to settle before being considered for a start.
The same goes for fellow new arrival Ozan Kabak, but the Schalke signing will not feature at all yet as the club are still awaiting international clearance.
Midfielder Fabinho will miss his third successive match with a muscle problem so Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips are set to start in the centre of defence once again, while Sadio Mane remains out so Divock Origi could retain his place.
Brighton will assess Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the trip to Anfield.
Trending
- How Liverpool pulled off 'clever' Kabak deal
- Hayes rejects Wimbledon link: 'Football world needs to wake up'
- AVB suspended by Marseille after criticising Ntcham signing
- Is Ole trying it the Fergie way in big games?
- How much did your club spend?
- Klopp: Signings need time after 'Hollywood' moves
- Sport pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who dies aged 100
- AVB offers resignation after Marseille's Ntcham signing
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- What can Everton expect from King?
Defender Veltman was feeling muscle tightness following the weekend win over Tottenham, while creative midfielder Mac Allister has a minor gluteal issue.
Forward Danny Welbeck, who has not featured since December 27 due to a knee problem, remains out but could be fit for the weekend trip to Burnley. Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (both hamstring) also continue to be sidelined.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
Brighton have all the parts in place to be a progressive team in the Premier League over the next few years but they remain very flaky in this stage of their development under Graham Potter. They almost managed to throw one of the most one-sided matches of the season away on Sunday when narrowly edging past Tottenham. Once they start becoming a bit more ruthless, they'll be a team to follow. With 17 games still to play a top-10 finish might not be completely ridiculous at 16/1 with only 10 points to make up.
Liverpool might spend a part of the game on the backfoot but will punish Brighton in the key moments of the match.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review
There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?
In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?
In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.
And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.
Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider
Opta stats
- Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W10 D2), since a 0-2 FA Cup defeat in January 1984.
- Brighton have lost eight of their last nine away league games against Liverpool, winning the other 1-0 in March 1982.
- Brighton have lost all seven of their away league games against reigning top-flight champions, scoring just twice and conceding 19 goals in these games.
- Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League ended at the hands of Burnley last time out. The Reds haven't lost consecutive home league games since September 2012 (vs Arsenal and Manchester United).
- Liverpool haven't failed to score in three consecutive home league games since October 1984 under Joe Fagan. The only reigning Premier League champion to fail to score in three home league games in a row was Man Utd in their final three home games of 2001/02.
- Brighton are looking to keep four consecutive league clean sheets for the very first time in the top-flight, while they last did so at any league level in November 2016 in the Championship.
- Liverpool have won their last two Premier League matches, after going five without a win in the competition beforehand (D3 L2) - the Reds last won three in a row in the top-flight back in September (five wins).
- Jürgen Klopp hasn't lost consecutive home league matches as a manager since October 2014 when he was Borussia Dortmund boss, losing to Hamburger SV and Hannover 96.
- Liverpool's Mo Salah has been involved in nine goals in seven Premier League appearances against Brighton (5 goals, 4 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 63 minutes against the Seagulls.
- Pascal Groß has assisted 18 Premier League goals, at least 10 more than any other player for Brighton in the competition. Indeed, the only Germans with more assists in Premier League history are Mesut Özil (54), Leroy Sané (28) and Dietmar Hamann (22).