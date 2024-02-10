Liverpool 3-1 Burnley: Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Darwin Nunez score to send Reds top of Premier League

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a deserved 3-1 victory over Burnley in front of a record attendance at Anfield.

Manchester City had climbed above the Reds earlier on Saturday thanks to Erling Haaland's double in a 2-0 win over Everton, but a crowd of 59,896 roared Jurgen Klopp's side back in front by two points

But Burnley, seven points adrift of safety, gave them an almighty scare after Diogo Jota had nodded the hosts in front with Dara O'Shea powering a brilliant header in at a corner before the break.

Luis Diaz restored Liverpool's lead early in the second half which infuriated Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who thought the goal should have been ruled out by the VAR for a foul on Aaron Ramsey in the build-up.

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofona then missed two huge chances to bring Burnley level before Darwin Nunez steered a late header into the left corner to secure the points.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Kelleher (7), Robertson (6), Quansah (6), Van Dijk (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Endo (7), Mac Allister (7), Jones (7), Diaz (8), Nunez (8), Jota (8).



Subs: Elliott (8), Gakpo (n/a), Clark (n/a), McConnell (n/a), Tsimikas (n/a)/



Burnley: Trafford (5), Assignon (6), O'Shea (7), Esteve (6), Delcroix (5), Brownhill (6), Berge (6), Ramsey (6), Odobert (6), Fofana (5), Amdouni (6).



Subs: Vitinho (n/a), Bruun Larsen (n/a), Massengo (n/a).



Player of the Match: Luis Diaz

How Liverpool regained top spot

Image: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates with Harvey Elliott after making it 3-1

Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal for Liverpool in place of the sick Alisson and produced a smart save early on with his right hand to deny Zeki Amdouni, who had burst into the area past Virgil van Dijk, amid a bright start from the visitors.

Liverpool were sluggish and sloppy yet went ahead against the run of play just after the half-hour mark. Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner lured goalkeeper James Trafford off his line but he failed in his attempts to catch the delivery which allowed Jota to head into an empty net.

Team news: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was absent due to illness and replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher. Jarell Quansah came in for the suspended Ibrahim Konate.

Joe Gomez was also ill so Andy Robertson made his first start since October after his shoulder issue. Wataru Endo returned from the Asia Cup to start in midfield.

David Datro Fofana made his first start for Burnley on loan from Chelsea with striker Lyle Foster not in the squad.

Maxime Esteve and Hannes Delcroix also came in for Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal.

That sparked the hosts into life with Diaz denied by Trafford from close range before Klopp was shown a yellow card for his protests when Jota was not awarded a penalty after going down in the box under pressure from Hannes Delcroix.

But on the stroke of half-time, Burnley grabbed the equaliser their performance deserved. Josh Brownhill's out-swinging corner was powered into the top right corner by the head of O'Shea from 12 yards.

Image: Burnley's Dara O'Shea scores their equaliser

Alexander-Arnold was subbed at half-time for Harvey Elliott although it did not affect Liverpool at the start of the second half. Diaz soon nodded in from the substitute's low cross with Burnley wanting the goal ruled out for a foul on Ramsey by Alexis Mac Allister.

Burnley, though, should have equalised when Fofana burst through and Kelleher produced a big save to deny him. The follow-up was then lashed wide by Wilson Odobert before Fofana had another golden opportunity moments later yet shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Trafford parried from Jota and Jarell Quansah volleyed narrowly wide of the left post but Burnley could not keep Liverpool out again when Nunez deftly scored with his head. He should have had a second in added time yet toe-poked straight at the goalkeeper.

Both Liverpool and Burnley are back in Premier League action next Saturday.

Liverpool travel to Brentford on February 17; kick-off 12.30pm. Meanwhile, Burnley host Arsenal at 3pm.

