Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's hamstring injury keeps him out of the visit of Crystal Palace. The Brazil international is not due back in training until next week at the earliest.
Defender Virgil Van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane are set to return to the side after being rested for the midweek Champions League win over AC Milan.
Crystal Palace will be without Jeffrey Schlupp for the trip to Anfield, although he is expected to re-join the squad on Monday.
Eberechi Eze remains on the long-term injury list however, but is expected to return to training outside in the near future. Nathan Ferguson also remains sidelined and is also unlikely to return imminently to the squad.
How to follow
Follow Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
The quality within the ranks of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City is making them impossible to oppose when facing any other team in this Premier League. As Gary Neville pondered on Monday Night Football, this might be the best English domestic league we have ever seen in terms of quality.
If Liverpool take their chances in this one, then Palace will not stand a chance - a very similar defeat looks on the cards to the one they suffered at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.
Interestingly, Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last eight appearances against Palace.
Only Robin van Persie (against Stoke) has scored in eight consecutive Premier League games against the same opponent, so Mane is set to create history if finding the net. Of course, these runs do eventually hit the buffers, but I am happy to invest in his chances. Despite his wayward finishing from his 10 shots against Leeds last weekend, he leads the way for expected goals in the Premier League this season with chances falling his way equating to a figure of 3.47 with an actual return of two goals. He can bring those two figures closer together by scoring first at 7/2 with Sky Bet at Anfield.
SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0
BETTING ANGLE: Sadio Mane to score first (7/2 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Liverpool have won their last eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five.
- After winning three consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool between 2014-15 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last four visits to Anfield in the competition.
- Liverpool are on the longest current league unbeaten run in the top four tiers of English football, going 14 league games without defeat since a 1-0 home loss against Fulham in March (W11 D3).
- Crystal Palace earned their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham last time out. So far under Patrick Vieira this term, the average starting place of the Eagles' opponents in the Premier League has been 3rd, with Liverpool also starting the day of this match in third position in the table.
- Liverpool have had more shots than any other Premier League side this season (100). Their 30 attempts against Leeds last time out brought up their 100, making them just the second side since 2003-04 to have 100+ shots in their first four games of a season, after Chelsea in 2009-10 (109).
- Liverpool's Sadio Mané has scored in each of his last eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace - no player has ever scored in nine consecutive games against a single opponent in the competition.