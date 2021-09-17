Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's hamstring injury keeps him out of the visit of Crystal Palace. The Brazil international is not due back in training until next week at the earliest.

Defender Virgil Van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane are set to return to the side after being rested for the midweek Champions League win over AC Milan.

Crystal Palace will be without Jeffrey Schlupp for the trip to Anfield, although he is expected to re-join the squad on Monday.

Eberechi Eze remains on the long-term injury list however, but is expected to return to training outside in the near future. Nathan Ferguson also remains sidelined and is also unlikely to return imminently to the squad.

Last time out...

The quality within the ranks of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City is making them impossible to oppose when facing any other team in this Premier League. As Gary Neville pondered on Monday Night Football, this might be the best English domestic league we have ever seen in terms of quality.

If Liverpool take their chances in this one, then Palace will not stand a chance - a very similar defeat looks on the cards to the one they suffered at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.

Interestingly, Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last eight appearances against Palace.

Only Robin van Persie (against Stoke) has scored in eight consecutive Premier League games against the same opponent, so Mane is set to create history if finding the net. Of course, these runs do eventually hit the buffers, but I am happy to invest in his chances. Despite his wayward finishing from his 10 shots against Leeds last weekend, he leads the way for expected goals in the Premier League this season with chances falling his way equating to a figure of 3.47 with an actual return of two goals. He can bring those two figures closer together by scoring first at 7/2 with Sky Bet at Anfield.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

BETTING ANGLE: Sadio Mane to score first (7/2 with Sky Bet)

