Liverpool vs Fulham preview: team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm).

Team news

Liverpool's centre-back problems show no sign of easing with on-loan Ozan Kabak the latest to sustain an injury.

The Schalke defender played 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea but reported an issue afterwards which now makes him a doubt for the weekend. Nathaniel Phillips missed Thursday's fixture with a knock, but is set to be fit to face Fulham, while Klopp confirmed Ben Davies is also available.

Diogo Jota is pushing for a first start in three months after fully recovering from a knee problem.

Jordan Henderson (groin), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee), Virgil van Dijk (knee) and Caoimhin Kelleher (knock) all remain out.

Forward Aleksandar Mitrovic could come back into contention for a start for Fulham, having been a substitute against Crystal Palace and Tottenham after recovering from Covid-19, but captain Tom Cairney (knee) continues his rehabilitation along with defender Terence Kongolo (calf).

How to follow

Liverpool

Fulham Sunday 7th March 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Liverpool vs Fulham is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

A positive Fulham result here is a tempting proposition. You can get 8/1 for an away win or 9/4 for a draw or Fulham win in the double chance market.

After going 68 games without a league defeat at Anfield, the second-longest such run in English top-flight history, Liverpool have lost each of their last five at Anfield and looked a shadow of their former selves in the defeat to Chelsea.

A metric I use to gauge a true form-line of a team is calculating shots minus shots faced over a certain period. Since January 30, Fulham, who have won only twice in that period, have a very healthy figure of +49 putting them fourth highest in that particular table of all Premier League teams. Liverpool posted a figure of +18, backing up their stagnating form.

Can Fulham be trusted though to back up strong metrics with a result?

They are the masters of creating chances, looking dangerous in the final third and getting shots away but not actually scoring any goals. It's no surprise to see their 6.54 per cent conversion rate is the lowest in the Premier League - it's going to get them relegated. To showcase their attacking brute, only four teams have fired more shots on goal this calendar year than Fulham (149).

This makes their shots line much more interesting than their outright price for victory. We're getting 9/2 with Sky Bet on Fulham having 13 or more shots in the game. I'd rather play that than their match result chances, although the 4/1 on a draw looks a runner with Fulham drawing 11 times already this season.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Fulham to have 13 or more shots (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Liverpool have lost just one of their 23 top-flight home games against Fulham (W16 D6), with that loss coming in May 2012 under Kenny Dalglish (0-1).

Fulham haven't avoided defeat in both league games against Liverpool in a season since beating them twice in the 2011-12 campaign.

Fulham have won just two of their 26 away league games against reigning top-flight champions (D3 L21), beating Ipswich 1-0 in March 1963 and Manchester United 3-1 in October 2003.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 14 Premier League home games against Fulham, shipping just one goal in each of the other three meetings.

Fulham are looking to become the first London side to win away at both Everton and Liverpool in the same Premier League season since West Ham United in 2015-16.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W1 D6) - their longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history. The Cottagers have also kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League away games, more than they had in their previous 45 on the road in the competition (2).

Liverpool have never lost a home Premier League match against a newly promoted side under Jürgen Klopp (P15 W14 D1). Klopp's last home league defeat against a promoted team was in December 2013 as Borussia Dortmund manager, losing 2-1 to Hertha BSC.

Two English managers have won away league games at Anfield this season, with Graham Potter and Sean Dyche winning with Brighton and Burnley respectively. The last Premier League season to three away wins by Englishmen against Liverpool was 1993-94: Dave Bassett (Sheff Utd), Kevin Keegan (Newcastle) and John Deehan (Norwich).

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in his 11 home Premier League games against newly promoted opposition (9 goals, 6 assists).

During his Premier League playing career, Fulham manager Scott Parker only played at Old Trafford (9 games) more often without winning than Anfield (8). This will be his first league match as manager there, with only two of the last 38 English managers winning their first away game at Anfield - Ian Holloway in 2010 with Blackpool and Paul Clement in 2017 with Swansea.

In this week's Pitch to Post preview podcast Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Ben Ransom and James Cooper to look ahead to the Manchester derby. Can City end United's 21-game unbeaten away run to stretch their Premier League lead to 17 points?

We also hear from Rob Dorsett ahead of the Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolves, with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

And Michael Bridge gives us his verdict on Tottenham's recent resurgence, as they prepare to welcome Crystal Palace.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox