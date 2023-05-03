Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Mohamed Salah penalty keeps Reds' top-four hopes alive

Liverpool kept their outside chances of claiming a Champions League place alive as a 1-0 victory over Fulham moved them to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah was Liverpool's match-winner as he smashed in his 17th Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot after Issa Diop's rash challenge on Darwin Nunez six minutes before half-time.

Liverpool were indebted to a smothering save from Alisson as he prevented Carlos Vinicius earning Fulham a point towards the end of the second period, before substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid fired the visitors' best chance over in stoppage-time.

But Salah's penalty proved enough for Liverpool to secure a fifth successive Premier League victory which lifts them up to fifth, while Fulham remain 10th after a third straight loss.

Liverpool keep pressure on top-four rivals

Image: Liverpool are four points off fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played two games fewer

While London rivals Tottenham could not withstand the early Anfield onslaught on Sunday, Fulham started well and had the first glimpse of an opener as Harry Wilson's cross was hacked out of the goalmouth by Virgil van Dijk inside four minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, flourishing in the freedom of his new hybrid role, registered Liverpool first attempt soon after, firing inches wide after neat link-up play with Salah, but the first attempt on target would fall to the visitors, with Carlos Vinicius stinging the palms of Alisson just shy of the quarter hour.

Team news Darwin Nunez made his first start in six matches and Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas returned as manager Jurgen Klopp made three changes following Liverpool’s thrilling victory over Tottenham.

Fulham made five changes from the home defeat to Manchester City as Cedric Soares, Issa Diop, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney and Willian started at Anfield.

Thirty-seven minutes of Fulham resistance were ended by a moment of madness from Diop. Having dithered in possession and invited pressure from Nunez, the centre-back compounded his error by recklessly hacking the Liverpool forward down.

Referee Stuart Atwell showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot, and neither did Salah as he lashed Liverpool in front with an emphatic penalty straight down the middle.

Image: Salah's goal was his 17th of the current Premier League campaign

Fulham grew in confidence as Liverpool's inability to find a second stretched into the second half, but Alisson produced an inspired save at the feet of Vinicius to deny the visitors a share of the spoils as they pressed for an equaliser.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson missed the chance to rubberstamp the victory when he dragged wide late on, and it very nearly proved a costly miss, with Decordova-Reid firing Fulham's last chance over with virtually the final play.

Brentford Saturday 6th May 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

