Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side

Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four.

Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson Becker and consign Liverpool to a second consecutive Premier League defeat and their fourth in 12 games this season.

Liverpool had been pushing for a winner after Mohamed Salah cancelled out Rodrigo's fourth-minute opener following a defensive mix-up between Alisson and Joe Gomez, but they could not find a way past the outstanding Illan Meslier, who made a string of fine saves.

Leeds defended doggedly and remained a threat on the counter-attack throughout, becoming just the latest side to find gaps in Liverpool's defence, with Brenden Aaronson hitting the bar in the first half before Summerville's dramatic winner.

The victory ends a four-game losing streak for Leeds and eases the pressure on Marsch, but for Liverpool it represents the continuation of a nightmarish start to the campaign which has seen them fall 13 points behind Manchester City and eight behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Liverpool host Napoli in their final Champions League group stage game on Tuesday night, before going to Tottenham for a Super Sunday clash live on Sky Sports, kick-off at 4.30pm.

The Reds then host Derby County in the third round of the Carabao Cup on November 9 before playing Southampton at Anfield three days later before the World Cup brings the season to a halt.

Leeds host Bournemouth at Elland Road next Saturday in a big game amongst the relegation candidates, before going to Wolves in the Carabao Cup on November 9. Jesse Marsch's side play their final game before the World Cup break three days later away at Tottenham.