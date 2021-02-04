Liverpool vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Sadio Mane back for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds' goalkeeper missed the midweek defeat by Brighton due to illness, while Fabinho and Mane have sat out recent matches with muscle injuries.

New defensive signing Ozan Kabak is eligible for the squad but it seems unlikely Klopp will throw him straight in for such an important match.

Man City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Aguero continues to build up his fitness in training after a spell out with coronavirus while De Bruyne is absent with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nathan Ake also remains on the sidelines with a muscular problem.

How to follow

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 7th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool vs Man City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

2:05 A look ahead to matchweek 23 in the Premier League and some of the key stats surrounding this rounds set of fixtures.

Pep Guardiola is a different animal this season. No longer does he yearn for 'beautiful football', all he cares about is 'winning football', with a particular craving for clean sheets. In such a congested and frantic season his long-term strategy of plotting the way through the season steadily perhaps could be his greatest masterstroke yet.

City fans will detest me saying it, but it's very Sir Alex Ferguson-like. And what did Ferguson do in big games away from home? He'd take a point all day long.

That's why I think City are a tad too short at 21/20 here for victory. If the game is level pegging with 30 minutes to go, Guardiola will say thank you very much.

A common theme this season in meetings between the top three teams has been a lack of goals according to what the market expects. All three fixtures involving Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have ended as draws with two of those finishing 0-0.

It's most certainly relevant that Liverpool haven't scored in any of their last three Premier League home games, with their current goalless run at Anfield standing at 348 minutes. And when you throw in Manchester City conceding just 13 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last six, the chances of another 0-0 look pretty plausible.

More plausible than the 16/1 on offer, I'd suggest.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Burnley in the Premier League

Liverpool have lost one of their last 29 home league matches against Manchester City (W19 D9), a 2-1 defeat in May 2003.

The away side has won just one of the last 24 Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Man City, with Liverpool winning 4-1 at the Etihad in November 2015.

Manchester City have won four of their last five league visits to the Premier League reigning champions (L1), beating Man Utd in 2011/12 and 2013/14 & Chelsea in 2015/16 and 2017/18. However, City have never won at Anfield when Liverpool have been reigning top-flight champion in 14 attempts (D4 L10).

Liverpool have lost each of their last two Premier League home games, having been unbeaten in 68 at Anfield before this. They've not lost three in a row at home in league competition since September 1963.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool haven't scored in any of their last three Premier League home games, with their current goalless run at Anfield standing at 348 minutes. The Reds have never gone four consecutive home league games without scoring in their history.

Manchester City have won each of their last 13 games in all competitions - victory here will see them equal the record for an English top-flight club, set by Preston in January 1892 and Arsenal in November 1987.

Manchester City have conceded just 13 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last six. They've never previously kept seven consecutive clean sheets in the competition.

Man City's Pep Guardiola has managed more league matches at Anfield without winning than any other stadium in his top-flight managerial career (4 - D1 L3). His three defeats there are his joint-most at any away stadium in top-flight league games, alongside Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hasn't lost three consecutive home league games since December 2013 when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Raheem Sterling has scored 99 goals in all competitions for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. His next goal will see him become the third player to reach triple figures under the Spaniard, after Lionel Messi (211) and Sergio Agüero (120).

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher joins Peter Smith for an in-depth look at Sunday's big clash between Liverpool and Man City.

Carragher gives his verdict on whether Liverpool can recover in the title race after their defeat to Brighton - and what they will have to do to beat Man City in their must-win match at Anfield.

We also hear the latest from both clubs, with Sky Sports News reporters Vinny O'Connor and Ben Ransom sharing the team news and discussing the selection issues ahead of the game.

And Sky Sports stats star Matt Cheetham has the numbers behind the five key areas of the game, so listen in and impress your mates with his stats and facts! He also makes his Pitch for what will happen in the match - and reveals whether the data backs up the predictions made by some of Sky Sports' Twitter followers!

Subscribe to the Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify | Castbox | Spreaker

You can win £5,000 with Super 6 Extra by predicting what will happen when Liverpool host Manchester City in their Super Sunday clash.

Super 6 Extra does draw on some similarities to the game we all know and love, but the beauty of this game on a Sunday lies with having to correctly predict six questions to scoop the jackpot. These are as follows:

What will be the full-time score?

What will be the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will be the Man of the Match?

There is, as with Super 6, a tiebreaker to split the winners if there is more than one on any occasion. This will be a possession slider, so you simply slide it to what you think the possession stat will be at the end of the game, and that could be the difference between coming away empty handed or with a sweet £5,000. Choose wisely!