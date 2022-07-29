Liverpool 3-1 Man City: Darwin Nunez's dramatic late cameo helps Reds to Community Shield win

Darwin Nunez's superb cameo from the bench helped Liverpool lay down an early marker ahead of the new season as they beat Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium.

Many of the headlines ahead of the game were focused on Man City's new striker Erling Haaland, who was handed the opportunity to impress from the start, but it was Nunez's late introduction from the bench - including a stoppage-time goal - that swung the game in Liverpool's favour and grabbed all the plaudits.

Haaland struggled to stamp his mark on the game as Liverpool dominated the early stages, and their early control was rewarded when Trent Alexander-Arnold's long-range strike took a flick off the head of Nathan Ake before beating the dive of Ederson and finding the far corner.

City clawed their way back into the game after the break as substitute Julian Alvarez bundled the ball home from close range, with the goal eventually given after VAR overturned an original offside call.

However, it was Liverpool's new striker that stole the show when he was eventually introduced from the bench - it was his goalbound header that was blocked by Ruben Dias' arm, and after a VAR review, referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot.

It handed Mohamed Salah the chance to edge the Reds ahead and he made no mistake, firing the ball past Ederson before Nunez capped a superb day for Klopp's men, heading home from close range as last season's FA Cup winners secured the first silverware of the season.

Keane: Liverpool the better team Roy Keane speaking to ITV:



“Liverpool looked a bit sharper, were a bit more direct, they created the better chances and were the better team. But there is a week to go yet. City looked slow out of the blocks last year but it’s about how you finish, and City are good at that.”

How Liverpool claimed early bragging rights in the season curtain-raiser...

Image: Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring Liverpool's third goal in the Community Shield

Liverpool set a blistering pace at the King Power Stadium with Mohamed Salah at the heart of it. The Egyptian waltzed into the penalty area and past Joao Cancelo, but his powerful drive could only find the side-netting.

Man City weren't really in the contest in the early stages, but out of nothing Kevin De Bruyne burst past Virgil van Dijk, but again, his low strike nestled into the side-netting.

However, Liverpool's continued dominance eventually told in the 21st minute.

Player ratings Liverpool: Adrian (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Fabinho (6), Henderson (7), Thiago (7), Diaz (7), Salah (8), Firmino (6).



Subs: Nunez (8), Elliott (6), Milner (6), Carvalho (n/a), Jones (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (5), Walker (6), Dias (5), Ake (5), Cancelo (4), Rodrigo (6), Bernardo (6), De Bruyne (6), Mahrez (5), Haaland (5), Grealish (4).



Subs: Foden (6), Alvarez (7), Gundogan (6).



Man of the match: Darwin Nunez.

Thiago Alcantara's cross was brought down by Salah who rolled a pass back into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who whipped a shot which just flicked off the head of Nathan Ake and went in off the far post.

It was proving to be a difficult assignment for Man City as they struggled to get new recruit Erling Haaland into the game.

However, two chances fell his way in a matter of seconds towards the end of the first half.

First, he used his physicality to hold off Andy Robertson before seeing his low shot parried by Adrian.

Seconds later, the Norway striker drifted away from Van Dijk to reach Bernardo Silva's cross, but he failed to make enough contact with a hooked shot. The rebound did fall for Riyad Mahrez but he was unable to generate enough power to beat Adrian at his near post as Liverpool kept hold of their lead going into the break.

Nunez finally made it onto the pitch with half-an-hour to go and with almost his first touch he was brought down by Ederson. However, referee Craig Pawson was spared a decision to make by an offside flag.

The Uruguay international was then played in through the middle by Jordan Henderson but Ederson charged out to block with his chest.

Team news: Haaland started; Nunez named on bench Manchester City's new summer signing Erling Haaland was named in the starting line-up for the Community Shield, but Liverpool's big-name arrival Darwin Nunez was left on the bench at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.



Haaland, a £51m arrival from Borussia Dortmund, was named up front alongside Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, with fellow new signing Kalvin Phillips named among the substitutes.



Nunez, a potential £85m club-record signing, continued his integration into his new surroundings on the bench despite scoring four in one half of a friendly against RB Leipzig.



Roberto Firmino began as the Reds' central striker with Joel Matip preferred as Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner as aside from Nunez manager Jurgen Klopp went with the strongest side available to him.

As the game became more open, counter-attacking opportunities increased City capitalised from one. Although Adrian saved Phil Foden's initial effort, he fumbled the rebound to allow another substitute in Alvarez to force the ball home.

It didn't take long for Liverpool to restore their lead. When Nunez' header hit the arm of Ruben Dias, Pawson was advised to consult the pitchside monitor and he awarded a penalty. Salah stepped forward and hammered home inside Ederson's left-hand post eight minutes from time.

And Nunez rounded off an encouraging Liverpool performance with a close-range header from Robertson's knockdown in added time.

Nunez stars, Haaland struggles as Liverpool show City how to maximise a focal-point frontman

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

On a day when all the focus at the Community Shield was on the star strikers recruited by Manchester City and Liverpool this summer, it was the Reds' Darwin Nunez who emphatically outshone his counterpart.

City struggled to get the best from £51m Erling Haaland from the start but Liverpool's £85m man looked right at home in their frontline from the moment he came on with 30 minutes to play.

It was a superb substitute performance from Nunez, capped by a stooping header to wrap up the 3-1 win in which the 23-year-old showed his brilliant combination of speed, skill and strength to cause real problems for the City backline.

In contrast, Haaland's glaring miss from six yards out in the final moments summed up a frustrating evening for him and his team-mates who never seemed sure how to combine with him.

Haaland will of course come good - his track record is incredible - but the early indications are City's adaptation to having a focal point to their attack may take a little time.

After winning the title last season without a striker, Pep Guardiola now has one of the world's best at his disposal but the switch didn't look straightforward at the King Power Stadium.

Haaland may have scored inside 11 minutes on his first City appearance against Bayern Munich last weekend but here he managed just three touches during an opening half-hour in which his team-mates seemed reluctant to cross from open play. His runs were missed and Virgil van Dijk stepped in to beat him to balls towards his feet.

After 30 minutes there came some more promising signs and Haaland had a couple of chances in quick succession when he shot at Adrian and then miscued a volley when he went with the wrong foot. But an easily-intercepted Joao Cancelo pass in the direction of Haaland after the break was followed by a misunderstanding with Kevin de Bruyne and a lasting feeling that City weren't playing to his strengths.

At the other end, Nunez was immediately involved when he came on, twice played in by team-mates to dash through one-on-one and repeatedly picked out with crosses, winning a penalty with a header from one and scoring Liverpool's third from another. It looked like he'd been there for a long time.

The other players who have scored on their debut for Liverpool under Klopp are Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Nunez will have to put together many successful seasons to match the contributions those players have made to the team - but the early signs are very promising. Especially when contrasted with the disjointed attacking display of Haaland and his City team-mates at the other end.

'Liverpool look as hungry as ever'

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after putting Liverpool ahead in the Community Shield

Analysis from Sky Sports News report Paul Gilmour:

"That was a frightening tempo that Liverpool set from the very first whistle. The FA Cup winners looked the most impressive side for large spells of the game.

"Any fears that they would struggle to adapt without Sadio Mane eased by the impact of Darwin Nunez from the bench.

"The Liverpool fans have really taken to Nunez straight away. Chants of 'Nunez, Nunez' were belted out a number of times from the King Power stadium stands after his brilliant cameo.

"Fabio Carvalho also showed glimpses of his potential when introduced late on and Luis Diaz will be stronger in what is his first full season at the club.

"Andy Robertson was on the pitch being interviewed after the game, telling the supporters inside the King Power Stadium that he hopes it's the first of many trophies this season. They seem as hungry as ever."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Opta stats: Liverpool win Community Shield Liverpool have won the Community Shield for a 16th time, second only to Manchester United (21).

Pep Guardiola has lost 10 matches against Jürgen Klopp, his most against any opposing manager during his career.

The holders of the FA Cup have lifted the Community Shield in eight of the last nine seasons, with the only exception in this time being 2018-19 (Manchester City vs Chelsea).

What's next?

West Ham United

Manchester City Sunday 7th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool take on Strasbourg for a final pre-season friendly on Sunday at Anfield, before playing their first Premier League game of the season away to Fulham on Saturday August 6.

Manchester City now turn their attention to the defence of their Premier League title when they face West Ham on Sunday, August 7, live on Sky Sports Premier League - kick-off 4.30pm.