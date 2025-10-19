Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd: Harry Maguire heads late winner as Red Devils claim first Anfield victory since 2016

Harry Maguire stunned Liverpool as his 84th-minute header clinched Manchester United's first win at Anfield since 2016 and condemned the hosts to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Maguire guided in Bruno Fernandes's cross just six minutes after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out a controversial opening goal from Bryan Mbeumo only 62 seconds into a thrilling contest.

Mbeumo beat Giorgi Mamardashvili from Amad Diallo's pass to leave Anfield shellshocked but Liverpool were furious play wasn't stopped for a head injury to Alexis Mac Allister, who went down in the build-up after colliding with Virgil van Dijk.

Player ratings Liverpool: Mamardashvili (5), Bradley (6), Van Dijk (5), Konate (6), Kerkez (5), Gravenberch (6), Szoboszlai (7), Mac Allister (6), Salah (5), Gakpo (7), Isak (5).



Subs: Jones (6), Wirtz (6), Ekitike (6), Chiesa (7), Frimpong (6).



Man Utd: Lammens (7), De Ligt (7), Maguire (8), Shaw (7), Dalot (5), Casemiro (7), Fernandes (8), Amad (8), Mount (6), Mbeumo (8), Cunha (7).



Subs: Ugarte (5), Dorgu (5), Sesko (6), Yoro (n/a), Mainoo (n/a).



Player of the Match: Harry Maguire

Mac Allister needed treatment and had to play on wearing protective headgear but VAR could not intervene as there was no foul. Guidance from the Premier League Match Centre suggested referee Michael Oliver did not stop play as he did not see the injury.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester United

The dramatic opening set the tone for a pulsating game with Manchester United initially resisting Liverpool's efforts to equalise with the help of some luck. Gakpo struck the post three times before finally hauling the hosts level when he tucked home substitute Federico Chiesa's low cross.

The out-of-form Mohamed Salah had also missed two gilt-edged chances but it felt like Liverpool were primed to find a winner before Maguire struck to spark more jubilant celebrations from Manchester United, who might have had a second goal in the first half had Fernandes not fired wide from a big chance.

Liverpool tried to rally again in the closing stages but Gakpo missed a glorious opportunity, heading wide from Jeremie Frimpong's cross when it looked easier to score, leaving them to face up to a fourth consecutive loss for the first time since 2014, having also been beaten by Chelsea, Galatasaray and Crystal Palace.

Image: Harry Maguire struck with only six minutes of normal time left

A momentous victory for Manchester United means they have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Ruben Amorim. It puts them only two points behind Liverpool in the table, with the champions four points off leaders Arsenal in third.

Slot: We're not used to Salah missing chances

Liverpool boss Arne Slot told Sky Sports: "After games like this, it's quite normal and usual that people are very focused on individual players.

"In the first five or six games it was about the signings we made, now it's about Mo Salah.

"We had more than enough chances to score. Mo missed a big one. Some others missed a big chances. We are not used to this.

"We needed a goal, but we needed a player who could create something in that end phase. That's what Jeremie [Frimpong, who came on for Salah] did, he had a great action, crossed to Cody.

"If we had been 3-0 up, Cody would have scored. I cannot guarantee this. So every player has tried everything. But it didn't work out for us."

Amorim: We fought for every ball

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim told Sky Sports: "It means a lot today. But tomorrow it is not going to mean a lot.

"It's three points but it's a good victory. I will do the same thing I did in the last few games which is try to see the game back.

"In key points we had some luck, but we fought for every ball.

"We lost our composure in the second half. But the most important thing was the spirit was there.

"That is the beginning of everything. Sometimes you play more with the ball, other days you play without the ball.

"But if you have the spirit, you can win any game.

Maguire: Win means everything

Manchester United match-winner Harry Maguire told Sky Sports: "It means everything.

"They had had the better of us over the last few years and it's not been good for our club.

"We have not given our fans enough days like today, so it has been a long time coming, coming to this ground and picking up three points.

"It is not just three points to the club and to the boys. I have been coming to this ground for seven years now and to not get three points has been tough. It's for the fans and I hope they had a great night tonight.

"We won't get carried away because we can't afford that as a club, we will use it as motivation."

Analysis: Maguire sticks it to his doubters

Harry Maguire's inclusion at the expense of Leny Yoro surprised many but the 32-year-old has a habit of proving his doubters wrong. Ruben Amorim had cited his set-piece threat and he delivered.

His goal, guided home from Bruno Fernandes's delicate cross, means he joins Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Robin van Persie, Carlos Tevez, John O'Shea, Ryan Giggs and Diego Forlan on the list of Manchester United players to have scored winners at Anfield.

It is an illustrious group and nobody can begrudge Maguire his place in it. He has been written off on numerous occasions. Manchester United have tried to move him on. But he continues to play a vital role and this might be his biggest contribution yet.

It was cathartic for him in a sense. On Manchester United's last visit to Anfield in January, for a 2-2 draw, he missed a late chance to win it, ending up with his head in his hands. This time, he ended up leading the celebrations, a nine-year wait over.

He excelled defensively too. Manchester United needed luck on their side, with Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork three times before his equaliser. But Maguire certainly made their life harder, winning headers, making clearances, and ultimately winning the game.

Neville: This has to be the start of something

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "What a moment for Ruben Amorim.

"He needed something, the pressure was building but a win at Anfield is huge.

"It's a great place for Manchester United to win a game of football.

"It's a big period coming up, the manager is under pressure and they pulled something out of the bag.

"They have to make sure this is the start of something.

"Harry Maguire and his team-mates will be proud tonight."

Van Dijk: We have to stick together

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports: "I think we conceded a very sloppy second goal.

"We worked so hard to get back into the game and we created great opportunities to score the winner but if you concede a second goal like that, that is the disappointing part.

"If you look at the game as a whole, we were far too rushed. I think they were very patient they didn't press us high but they didn't let us on the ball. We still created many opportunities to score but the reality is that we lost."

"It is an interesting time because we have to stick together, not just us as players but as a club and the fans who want us to win."

Image: Mohamed Salah rues a missed chance at Anfield

Liverpool and Salah's woes

Since the beginning of May, Liverpool have conceded two or more goals in more Premier League games than any other side, doing so in eight of their 12 league matches.

Mohamed Salah has gone seven consecutive Premier League appearances without scoring a non-penalty goal for the very first time in his Liverpool career.

Liverpool have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions for the first time since November 2014, with the Reds losing three Premier League games in a row for the first time since February 2021.

