Liverpool vs Newcastle: Sky Sports to screen Premier League 1995/96 classic

Friday marks the 24th anniversary of a classic encounter between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield. Nearly a quarter of a century has passed but the memories still burn brightly.

Kevin Keegan's 'Entertainers' were in urgent need of victory having seen a 12-point lead over Manchester United replaced by a three-point deficit, while third-placed Liverpool harboured title ambitions of their own.

Martin Tyler insists it remains the greatest game he has ever worked on, and it is with good reason. Ahead of the full game being screened on Friday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, we set the scene with our special retrospective match preview, hearing from both camps and the selection dilemmas facing the two managers...

League form - Three-point gap in title race

Only 10 weeks ago, Newcastle had a gaping 12-point lead over Manchester United, but they go into this encounter three points behind United albeit with two games in hand.

Liverpool are eight points off the top, but they had a game in hand on the leaders.

Both teams suffered defeat in their last outing. Steve Stone's strike for Nottingham Forest consigned Roy Evans' men to a 1-0 loss at the City Ground on March 23. Prior to that, they had been unbeaten in 15 games to get into title contention.

On the same day, Kevin Keegan's Newcastle lost 2-0 to Arsenal at Highbury. The Magpies have been stuttering, winning two and losing three of their last six.

Premier League table, April 1996 - top three Postion Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1. Man Utd 32 20 7 5 +29 67 2. Newcastle 30 20 4 6 +27 64 3. Liverpool 31 17 8 6 +33 59

Team news

Liverpool manager Evans is able to name an unchanged side from the XI that beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Old Trafford three days ago. There were injury concerns over Mark Wright and Neil Ruddock but both have been declared fit.

Newcastle boss Keegan kept his cards close to his chest for this one, after much speculation about changes to the side that were beaten by Arsenal.

Image: Mark Wright is an injury doubt for Liverpool after sustaining a knock

In the end, there is just one alteration as Warren Barton - below par and subbed during that loss at Highbury - is replaced by Steve Watson.

The full-back relishes his trip to Anfield having scored in both of the Toon Army's successes over Liverpool already this term, including his winner in the 1-0 win in the League Cup at Anfield in November.

Liverpool vs Newcastle - 3rd April, 1996 Liverpool: James, McAteer, Scales, Ruddock, Jones, Redknapp, Barnes, McManaman, Collymore, Fowler.



Subs: Rush, Harkness, Warner.



Newcastle: Srnicek, Watson, Howey, Albert, Beresford, Beardsley, Lee, Batty, Ginola, Asprilla, Ferdinand.



Subs: Peacock, Clark, Gillespie.

Match stats

Both teams are chasing Man Utd in the race for the fourth Premier League title. Both teams have lost their previous Premier League game 11 days earlier, Liverpool 1-0 at Nott'm Forest and Newcastle 2-0 at Arsenal.

Newcastle trail Man Utd by three points having won only one of their previous five games before going to Anfield. They have dropped off the top of the Premier League for the first time all season only two weeks earlier. Newcastle do, however, have two games in hand over Alex Ferguson's men.

Newcastle were a massive 12 points clear at top of Premier League around 10 weeks earlier (on January 21), they had 54 points from opening 23 games, Liverpool and Man Utd both had 42 from 23 played.

Going into this match, Liverpool have both the best attack and best defence in Premier League that season, having scored 60 and conceded just 27.

Liverpool have 10 Englishmen and Irishman Jason McAteer (born Tranmere) in their starting XI.

Liverpool camp

Image: Jamie Redknapp, Jason McAteer and Steve McManaman feature in the Reds team

Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: "We know from the first minute it's going to be organised chaos. We'll be trying to score, they'll be trying to score.

"It's going to be an amazing game to be part of. It's going to be played at a ferocious pace and there's a lot of quality on show. The night games at Anfield are always very special."

Newcastle camp

Image: Newcastle's hopes of a title rest on the shoulders of Kevin Keegan

Newcastle defender Steve Howey told Sky Sports: "The over-arching feeling within the squad is one of excitement. We know this is a huge game and we all know it's going to be live on Sky.

"Pretty much the whole country, as well as those around the world, are going to be watching it. We are both teams, particularly us, who like to play attractive football on the front foot.

"There is obviously a Liverpool connection in our squad with Kevin Keegan and Terry McDermott but playing at Liverpool on a night like this with their atmosphere, it is going to be just ridiculous.

"We know we could go there and get something because we have confidence in our ability and as a team. But we know as well that Liverpool are very dangerous with the players that they have."

Charlie's prediction

Image: Newcastle head into the game off the back of defeat at Arsenal

"The build-up to this game has been electric. If Keegan goes and wins this, Newcastle will probably go on to win the title. His team are always on the front foot and it's always about pace and movement, so it'll be interesting to see how he goes about this game.

"Liverpool are an unpredictable beast. They're not a club who will roll over for anybody, and they've always just taken care of themselves - it's the demands of the club. But everything is telling me that this is Newcastle's match.

Pre-match odds Liverpool win: 11/10

Draw: 9/4

Newcastle win: 2/1



First goalscorer:



Robbie Fowler: 7/2

Les Ferdinand: 11/2

Stan Collymore: 6/1

Tino Asprilla: 7/1

Steve McManaman: 10/1

"Yes, they've been under a little bit of pressure, but when pressure comes to teams who have had a lead and they're feeling the stress and the strain, it's not the smaller teams that you want to be playing against. It's the big teams, because you know the motivation and the adrenaline is there. The team talk will be very small for Kevin.

"The players will be ready, and you don't get a better atmosphere in English football than Anfield. Keegan's team are going to go after this. It's going to be an open game of attractive football. I'm expecting goals, but I'm also expecting Newcastle to go out and win this match because there's a drive.

"As much as 75 per cent of the nation is willing Newcastle to win this title. They have the ultimate trophy within their grasp, and I just can't see them letting it go."

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Liverpool 2-3 Newcastle

