Liverpool 5-2 Norwich: Reds cruise past Canaries in first match since Jurgen Klopp's exit announcement

Anfield's long goodbye to Jurgen Klopp began with a comfortable 5-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Norwich.

The Liverpool boss, who on Friday announced he will depart at the end of the season, sat in contemplative mood as the Kop belted out 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before kick-off.

It was followed up in the first minute by a rendition of 'I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red' but the German will have been pleased the focus swung to the pitch action immediately afterwards as, with the battle continuing on four fronts, there is plenty of football still to play.

Image: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first game since announcing his exit at the end of the season

Klopp said: "It's emotional but I have to pull myself together. I received all the messages. I'm not made of wood.

"It was a top performance from everybody involved, really good. We could have passed a little but with more purpose, direction and being quicker in the way we scored two goals, but we conceded a set-piece goal.

"But it is clear when you are as dominant as we are, if we improve in some departments we create more chances."

Klopp does not want his final four months to be an indulgent love-in and his players got the message as they saw off their spirited Championship opponents - managed by Klopp's good friend David Wagner - with clinical professionalism after a minor blip.

Curtis Jones' fifth goal in as many home games - marking the best goalscoring season of his career - and Darwin Nunez's third in his last three were eclipsed by the quality of Diogo Jota's volley for the third.

Headers from Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch kick-started the first of what is likely to be many parties at Anfield.

How Liverpool eased into FA Cup fifth round

Image: Diogo Jota volleyed in to make it 3-1 in the second half

The visitors were under pressure from the off with Joe Gomez having a shot deflected wide and Nunez curling a shot against the post after Jack Stacey lost possession.

Jones broke the deadlock when he headed home a deep cross to the far post by 19-year-old James McConnell, making his full debut in central midfield.

The teenager celebrated by simply raising both arms in the air but the biggest compliment you could pay him was that he did not look out of place in a much-changed team whose bench included Van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott.

Klopp cited one of the reasons for not quitting after last season's widespread struggles was his desire to put things right and leave the club in a good place for his successor.

In McConnell and 20-year-old defenders Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah the future looks secure.

However, a defence missing the authority of Van Dijk switched off at a 22nd-minute corner and Ben Gibson flicked a near-post header from Gabriel Sara's inswinger past Alisson.

Image: Ben Gibson celebrates scoring an equaliser at Anfield

But Nunez quickly restored their lead when Bradley won possession just inside Norwich's half, exchanged passes with Jota and squared for the Uruguay international to slot home.

The visitors' hopes were virtually extinguished early in the second half by Jota's brilliant volley after Grant Hanley had headed Jones' long pass straight up in the air.

Image: Darwin Nunez celebrates restoring Liverpool's lead in the first half

A triple substitution followed immediately with the reception for Van Dijk and Szoboszlai drowned out by the cheer for Robertson as he made his first appearance since October after a dislocated shoulder.

Van Dijk's header from a corner put Liverpool out of sight and even Borja Sainz's superb strike from distance was scant consolation as the siege continued at the other end, with goalkeeper George Long overworked.

Image: Virgil van Dijk came off the bench to head home a fourth for Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench after a knee problem to play the final 24 minutes in midfield as they continued to tune up a number of their recent absentees before the midweek Premier League visit of Chelsea and Gravenberch's close-range header completed the rout.

The last two occasions Liverpool beat Norwich in the FA Cup at Anfield they went on to win the trophy.

With a home draw against more Championship opponents in either Watford or Southampton the fates seem to be aligning for a potentially epic Klopp farewell and, even without the manager's traditional post-match fist pumps, the Kop need no encouragement to celebrate every moment.

Klopp: Players returning from injury 'very important'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

"It was very important that we could give them minutes. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) were not that long out but Robbo (Andrew Robertson) was out for a long time and each minute they could get is really important and here it helped to share intensity.

"We played pretty good without them, so it is about how we are playing. We have to make sure we are the one team Chelsea does not want to play against and Arsenal doesn't want to play against."

Wagner: Liverpool deserved to win

Norwich boss David Wagner:

"A deserved win for Liverpool, the better side won. My team put a shift in and tried to play out from the back. We scored two wonderful goals and were competitive.

"I said before, 'let's attack this competition with freedom'. We were able to get some players closer to the squad and it was a step for us. Now we have to make sure we recover in the Championship."

What's next?

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday 31 January when Chelsea visit Anfield.

Norwich host Coventry next in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday 3 February.