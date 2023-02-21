Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid: Vinicius inspires epic Champions League comeback to leave Jurgen Klopp's Reds reeling

Liverpool vs Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Anfield.
Two goals apiece from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema complete astonishing Real Madrid comeback as they defeat Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie; Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had put the Reds two up
Tuesday 21 February 2023 22:20, UK
Liverpool were sensationally beaten 5-2 by Real Madrid despite being two goals up early in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Anfield.
Vinicius Junior scored twice before the interval to cancel out Liverpool's early advantage and three unanswered goals in the second half - two of them scored by Karim Benzema - condemned Jurgen Klopp's side to their heaviest home defeat in Champions League history.
The Reds had threatened to overwhelm the world champions, their conquerors in the Champions League final in May, during a blistering opening period. Darwin Nunez's flick put them in front inside four minutes before Mohamed Salah seized on a Thibaut Courtois error.
Liverpool: Alisson (4); Alexander-Arnold (5), Gomez (3), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6); Henderson (6), Fabinho (5), Bajcetic (6); Salah (6), Nunez (6), Gakpo (5).
Subs: Firmino (6), Jota (5), Milner (6), Matip (6), Elliott (n/a).
Real Madrid: Courtois (4); Carvajal (6), Militao (7), Rudiger (6), Alaba (5); Camavinga (6), Modric (8), Valverde (6), Rodrygo (7); Benzema (9), Vinicius (9).
Subs: Nacho (7), Ceballos (6), Kroos (n/a), Asensio (n/a).
Player of the match: Vinicius Junior
With Real Madrid rocking, they instead showed that characteristic quality and calm, Vinicius rifling the ball low into the far corner of Alisson's net to pull one back, before the goalkeeper replicated the mistake by Courtois by gifting the Brazilian his second of the night.
Eder Militao's header from Luka Modric's free-kick gave Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead early in the second half before Benzema's shot deflected off Joe Gomez and beyond Alisson to silence Anfield. When Benzema later added a brilliant second, Liverpool were broken.
The result leaves Klopp and his players needing a miracle at the Bernabeu next month. The more immediate concern is that after a couple of confidence-boosting Premier League victories, the fragility that has marred Liverpool's season has been exposed once more.
Speaking to CBS, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher was scathing about Liverpool's second-half capitulation. "That was shambolic from Liverpool," he said.
"Embarrassing. We have made excuses for them all season, but that was a disgrace in that second half. To lose that half 3-0 when you're attacking the Kop at 2-2 and in a knockout game. Shambolic."
Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm. Jurgen Klopp's side then host Wolves on Wednesday, March 1; kick-off 8pm.
Real Madrid's run of crucial fixtures continues on Saturday, with a LaLiga game at home to neighbours Atletico Madrid; kick-off 5.30pm. The European champions then host bitter rivals Barcelona on Thursday, March 2 in the Copa del Rey semi-finals; kick-off 8pm.