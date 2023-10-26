Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse: Ryan Gravenberch stars as Reds move step closer to Europa League knockout phase

Jurgen Klopp praised Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo after Liverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1 to move one step closer to the Europa League knockout phase.

Gravenberch was the star of the show at Anfield as Liverpool won their third straight game in the competition to create a five-point gap at the top of Group E. The midfielder scored Liverpool's fourth goal with 25 minutes to go after Darwin Nunez's comical miss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp claims he's not worried by Darwin Nunez missing an open goal in Liverpool's 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League as he praised the striker's performance.

Asked about Gravenberch, Klopp told TNT Sports: "I'm so happy for him that he starts really enjoying his football again. His first touch is incredible, his acceleration with the ball. He's not even halfway there. The good thing is that he has a lot of things to improve."

Diogo Jota opened the scoring nine minutes in after a superb run but Toulouse fired back five minutes later through Thijs Dallinga. Endo headed in his first Liverpool goal on the half hour to put them back in the lead before Nunez scored their third ahead of the break. Mohamed Salah added a fifth off the bench in stoppage-time.

Klopp was also impressed by Endo who, if trusted in bigger games, could solve Liverpool's problems at the base of midfield. "He was really strong," Klopp added. "He played a really good game, he broke the lines with his passing. [The goal is] a nice next step for him."

Liverpool, who play Toulouse in France next in the Europa League on November 9, would confirm their progression to the next round with another victory. If second-place Union SG, the Belgian club part-owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, were to also drop points then top spot would be confirmed.

How Liverpool strolled past Toulouse

Liverpool began the night knowing a win would put them in touching distance of a place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League. But they came up against an ambitious Toulouse side, whose owners RedBird Capital are also minority shareholders in the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp's side had been relatively comfortable in their last two games, beating LASK Linz and Union SG to top the group, but were perhaps too laid back in the early stages. There was a struggle to string anything meaningful together until Jota provided a moment of individual brilliance.

Team news Liverpool made eight changes from the win over Everton, with 19-year-old academy product Luke Chambers making his first start for the club.

The left-back was joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence who, along with Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota were the only players to keep their spot from the Merseyside derby.

The Portugal international burst through the Toulouse defence, nutmegging Logan Costa, before delivering a composed finish to bring Anfield to its feet. Liverpool, who have never lost when Jota has scored, became complacent after taking the lead though.

Toulouse struck on a swift counter as they beat Liverpool's high line. Trent Alexander-Arnold, captaining his side, played Dallinga onside and the Toulouse forward sped through on goal, emphatically finishing past deputy goalkeeper Caohmin Kelleher after 16 minutes.

Klopp's side had a slight wobble but Endo put them back on course after half an hour with his first goal for the club, heading in Alexander-Arnold's cross following a corner. Nunez, who had not scored in four games for Liverpool, then smashed in their third at the front post to put the hosts firmly in control.

Kelleher nearly handed Toulouse a way back into the game with a stray pass but was given a reprieve when Gabriel Suazo shot straight at Alexander-Arnold in an otherwise open goal. Nunez then spared Suazo's blushes with an even more embrassing moment that summed up his chaotic Anfield career so far.

The Liverpool striker rounded Toulouse's teenage goalkeeper Guillaume Restes but hit a post with the goal open. Nunez could not even watch as Gravenberch found the back of the net on the rebound, so appalling was his error. Salah put the finishing touches on the win late on, with the job of qualification now nearly complete.

Klopp on Nunez miss: It was a bit of slapstick but he's in a good moment

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez's second-half miss: "Honestly, in this moment, I couldn't care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super convincing, was absolutely clear, how he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie. It was a perfect situation.

"He played really good. The goal he scored, the situation he was involved in, dropping into midfield, staying on the ball, all these kind of things. There were a lot of good things and he is in a good moment and that's for us obviously important.

"I'm really pleased for him with the performance. And yes, it's a bit of slapstick that the ball doesn't go in, and Ryan finished it off and it's cool. But I said before the game he is a happy boy, or man, at the moment and you can see that every day and know we have to make sure that it stays like that."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT Sports: "You saw in the moments where it was difficult. Most of the time we were in complete control. We made good goals, nobody got hurt, perfect night. We could bring the kids on."

On Endo's goal, he said: "He was really strong. He scored incredible goals for Stuttgart. He played a really good game, he broke the lines with his passing. A nice next step for him."

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm.

Jurgen Klopp's side then travel to Bournemouth on Wednesday for a Carabao Cup clash - kick-off 7.45pm.

Toulouse's next game is away to Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday - kick-off 2pm.