Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet.

Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.

Fabinho made no mistake from the penalty spot late on to ensure Liverpool, who were 14 points adrift in January, temporarily moved two points ahead of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's side won at Burnley.

Image: Diogo Jota heads Liverpool in front (AP)

The visitors' desperate need for points was evident in the first period, with presentable chances for both Cucho Hernandez and Juraj Kucka created prior to Jota's goal, but Alisson was equal to both efforts.

But the task was a tall order for visitors who have not won at Anfield since 1999, and Liverpool duly notched their 10th successive league win to dislodge the reigning champions at the top.

Team news Jurgen Klopp made four changes to Liverpool's last Premier League outing, opting for Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack. Sadio Mane and Luiz Diaz both dropped down to the bench, while Joe Gomez was favoured at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold named among the subs.

Watford made just one change to the side that triumphed over Southampton last time out, naming Ismaïla Sarr in attack in place of Emmanuel Dennis.

The result meant Jurgen Klopp celebrated his 250th game in charge with his side reaching the league's summit for the first time since December 4 - albeit only for two hours.

Liverpool, who have already won this season's League Cup and are still fighting on three remaining fronts, now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Benfica.

Opta stats: Jota yet to lose with Liverpool in PL when scoring

Liverpool have won each of their last seven home Premier League games against Watford by an aggregate scoreline of 24-1; only against Bolton (an ongoing run of 10 starting in March 2003) and Newcastle (a run of 8 between March 1995 - March 2002) have the Reds embarked on a longer winning streak against an opponent at Anfield in the competition.

Watford have picked up just four points from the last 33 available against Liverpool in the Premier League (W1 D1 L9), while the Hornets have only suffered more defeats in the competition against Arsenal (13) than they have versus Liverpool (12).

Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League games, becoming just the second side to embark on such a run on five separate occasions after Man City (also 5).

Liverpool have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for a second time under Jürgen Klopp, previously doing so in January 2020 (a run of 7).

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has never lost a Premier League game in which he's scored in (P32 W27 D5 - for Liverpool and Wolves combined), with only James Milner (54), Darius Vassell (46) and Gabriel Jesus (44) finding the net in more matches without ever losing in the competition's history.

No player has scored the opening goal in more Premier League games this season than Diogo Jota, with Liverpool going on to win all six games in which he's opened the scoring for them this term.

Klopp 'not interested' in performance | 'We had to get through this'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport:

Asked whether it was the kind of game he predicted, Klopp said: "It was exactly like that. Everybody wants an analysis of the game, I will not deliver that, I'm not interested today because we had to get through this.

"A big compliment to Watford and especially Roy [Hodgson], who when we'll bring him back when he's 80 will still set up and organise a team in a really good way.

"They defended the spaces really well and we could've definitely done better, but it's not too interesting today. We needed maturity and desire.

"The counter-press was the best I've seen for a long time, but with the ball we could've been slightly more creative offering more runs in behind.

"We scored the two goals, controlled the game in other parts and needed Alisson once, and that's it."

Hodgson: Performance gives me some heart

Watford boss Roy Hodgson speaking to BT Sport:

"I think there was a lot to admire in the performance. I'm a little bit saddened by that VAR penalty decision at the end because there was no appeal from any Liverpool player for a penalty.

"Jurgen and I had no idea what they were checking or what they were doing. I don't really think that is what VAR is about. VAR has done some good things this season, but it's not about giving a team a second goal in the 88th minute.

Image: Fabinho doubles Liverpool's lead from the penalty spot

"To some extent, destroying a feeling we might have had that 1-0 up, we might have created a chance or so in that last few minutes. That's the only sad note for me.

"I am very pleased with the players' performance. I don't think we could have done so much more than we did today."

"You don't go to Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea and these sorts of clubs all the time. Today's performance gives me some sort of heart. There's no doubt today, it wasn't a walk in the park for Liverpool.

"We can consider ourselves a little bit unfortunate that some of the work we did didn't result in us coming away with something."

Man of the Match - Diogo Jota

Image: Diogo Jota is congratulated by Roberto Firmino after scoring (AP)

The 25-year-old spearheaded Liverpool's attack and was their biggest threat following an unusually quiet afternoon for the returning Mo Salah - who failed to register a single shot on target.

Taking his personal tally to 20 goals in all competitions, the Portuguese headed what looked to be the game's deciding goal, before a VAR review awarded Liverpool a penalty late on.

That was despatched emphatically by Fabinho, who was well partnered in midfield by Thiago - also a contender for the Man of the Match award after controlling the middle of the park well.

Liverpool are in Champions League action on Tuesday as they go to Portugal to face Benfica in the first leg of their quarter-final; 8pm kick-off. Then on Sunday April 10 it is a potential title-decider at the Etihad as Liverpool go to Manchester City live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 4.30pm.

Watford have two crucial relegation clashes coming up as they host Leeds on Saturday, April 9 and then face Brentford at home on April 16. Both of those matches are 3pm kick-offs.