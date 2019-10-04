Live on Sky: Livingston vs Celtic preview

Livingston host Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event on Sunday

Team news, key stats and how to follow ahead of Livingston vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Team news

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is rated only 20-80 to make the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic due to an ankle injury.

Livingston vs Celtic Live on

Forward Chris Erskine (pelvis) and midfielder Scott Pittman (knee) are still out while defender Hakeem Odoffin is working his way back after surgery.

Manager Gary Holt also has "a couple of concerns defensively" but is hopeful that, with the international break following the match, the unnamed players in question will be available.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo returns to the Celtic squad. The Ivorian striker was suspended for Thursday night's 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj at Parkhead.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has no reported injuries from the Group E game but forward Mikey Johnston is working his way back from a groin complaint while defender Jozo Simunovic (knee), striker Leigh Griffiths (thigh and virus), midfielder Daniel Arzani (knee) and goalkeeper Scott Bain (thumb) are still out.

Defender Jozo Simunovic remains sidelined with a knee injury for Celtic

Opta stats

Livingston have never won a Scottish Premiership game against Celtic (D3 L16), with this match their 20th attempt in the competition. Only Partick Thistle, also v Celtic (22 meetings), have faced a side more often without ever winning in the Scottish Premiership since it began in 1998-99.

Celtic have kept clean sheets in seven of their nine Scottish Premiership away games against Livingston (W7 D2 L0), including each of their last four since a 4-2 win in October 2004 under Martin O'Neill; Burton O'Brien netted both of the Lions' two goals that day.

This will be the seventh consecutive time that Livingston have played a Sunday fixture in the Scottish Premiership at home since visiting Dundee in March 2005; they have only won one of those last six games on this day (D1 L4), a 1-0 win over Rangers in September 2018.

Celtic dropped points for the first time this season last time out against Hibernian (1-1) - they last failed to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership matches in April against Hibernian (who they drew with last week) and Livingston (opponents for this game), drawing both matches.

Livingston are the only side that Celtic boss Neil Lennon has yet to beat in his managerial career in the Scottish top-flight, having faced them three times in the division without winning once (D2 L1).

0:49 Celtic boss Neil Lennon says the Europa League win against Cluj showed that the squad is beginning to gel as the new signings find their feet Celtic boss Neil Lennon says the Europa League win against Cluj showed that the squad is beginning to gel as the new signings find their feet

How to follow and watch

Live coverage starts on Sky Sports Football at 11am on Sunday, with Sky Sports Main Event joining the action at 11.30am ahead of the noon kick-off.

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.