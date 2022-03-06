Livingston 1-3 Celtic: Scottish Premiership leaders end Livingston hoodoo to move three clear of Rangers

Celtic ended their 15-year wait for a victory at Livingston to restore three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Daizen Madea headed in the opener for Celtic from a disputed corner just minutes after captain Callum McGregor missed a penalty.

A Nicky Devlin own goal and James Forrest's fine finish made it 3-0.

Andrew Shinnie's close-range reply could not deny Celtic a first victory at Tony Macaroni Arena since February 2007.

It was a deserved win for Ange Postecoglou's side in his 50th game in charge as they responded to reigning champions Rangers' win over Aberdeen to reclaim a three-point lead in the title race.

Ayo Obileye's headed onto the bar at 1-0 as Livingston missed the chance to move back up to fourth.

Celtic had not scored in their previous two games against Livi this season and the home side had pushed up to the top six by collecting 17 points so far in 2022.

They sent in some crosses early on, but it was the hosts who posed the first serious threat when Ayo Obileye met a corner. Joe Hart pulled off an impressive diving stop.

The visitors soon piled on the pressure and were awarded a 15th-minute penalty for handball from Nick Walsh when Maeda's shot hit the grounded Jack Fitzwater from close range.

With main penalty taker Josip Juranovic on the bench, McGregor stepped up but struck his effort against a post.

It was his second penalty miss of the season and Celtic's second against Livi this term, Giorgos Giakoumakis the culprit last time out.

The goal came following a hotly-disputed corner award after Ralston slipped while trying to cross the ball under pressure from Jason Holt.

Jota delivered and Carl Starfelt glanced a header at the near post. Max Stryjek pulled off a good diving stop, but Maeda was on hand to nod the ball over the line.

Rogic and Jota threatened from long range as Celtic remained in control without maintaining the same intensity.

Forrest looked like he was in as he chested down Bitton's ball over the top but jarred his ankle. The chance was lost, but the winger recovered after treatment.

Obileye came even closer in the final minute of the half when he met a free-kick and headed against the bar. Joel Nouble was off target from the rebound.

Celtic doubled their lead seconds after the restart. Maeda missed Ralston's cross and the ball flashed in off Devlin, with Jota in close proximity.

Stryjek came out to foil Rogic before Forrest made it 3-0 when he ran on to Jota's through-ball and fired a left-footed striker beyond the goalkeeper.

Livi responded immediately when Devlin's long throw was flicked on and Shinnie stabbed home at the near post.

Celtic remained in control and could have added to their lead. Forrest threatened again and Stryjek stopped Maeda's first-time effort with his foot after a sweeping move.

What the mangers said

Livingston boss David Martindale was not happy with the match officials.

"I thought Celtic were clinical today and I thought it was a top performance on and off the ball.

"But the first two goals gives us a mountain to climb and there are two refereeing decisions in there that are disappointing from my point of view.

"I'm not saying we deserved any more from the game, I think Celtic over the piece deserved the three points, but the two refereeing decisions don't help us."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou felt they were deserving of the victory.

"We know it's a difficult place to come, but more importantly, we played really well.

"The key is to approach every challenge in the same way and that's what we do.

"We knew it's a difficult opponent and venue but we still thought the chances lay in playing our football, having good energy and tempo. I thought we did that right from the start."

Celtic's attention switches to the Scottish Cup with a tie away to Dundee United on March 14, while Livingston have a weekend off having being knocked out of the competition.

Both return to Scottish Premiership action on March 19, with Celtic at home to St Mirren and Livingston travelling to Tynecastle to take on Hearts.