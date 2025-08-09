Livingston 3-1 Falkirk: Lewis Smith's spectacular strike helps Livi see off Bairns in Scottish Premiership

Lewis Smith's spectacular strike helped Livingston defeat Falkirk 3-1 in the battle of the William Hill Premiership's promoted teams.

The Lions were two ahead at the break through goals from Scott Pittman and Smith before Robbie Muirhead's penalty was saved by Bairns goalkeeper Scott Bain early in the second half.

The visitors hit back through Ross MacIver but Livi, who took 10 points from the four meetings between the sides last term, sealed another positive result against John McGlynn's men when Jeremy Bokila struck late on.

Image: Smith scores to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

Lions boss David Martindale made two changes to the team that started the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock as Sammy Lawal and Smith replaced Daniel Finlayson and Mo Sylla.

There were also two changes to the Bairns side that drew 2-2 with Dundee United as MacIver and Aidan Nesbitt came in for Scott Arfield and Brian Graham.

The visitors started strongly, with Dylan Tait going close with two glancing headers on either side of a close-range header from MacIver that was superbly saved by Jerome Prior.

Livi's bid to gain a foothold was not helped when defender Danny Wilson was forced off injured in the 14th minute, with Shane Blaney on in his place.

But the Lions went ahead against the run of play four minutes later when Muirhead's low delivery from the right was forced home from close range by Pittman.

There were two further injury-enforced substitutions before the break, with Falkirk's Ethan Ross limping off to be replaced by Alfredo Agyeman and Livi's Graham Carey making way for Sylla.

Image: Jeremy Bokila celebrates Livingston's third

The Lions doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Smith arrowed a magnificent left-footed finish from the edge of the box high past Bain.

The hosts came out hungry to add to their lead after the break and Muirhead crashed a shot from 20 yards out off the crossbar.

They had the chance to kill the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after Liam Henderson was deemed to have handled Andy Winter's cross following a VAR intervention, but Bain got down to his left to block Muirhead's spot-kick.

Falkirk took advantage of the let-off to get themselves back in the game as MacIver glanced home Calvin Miller's inswinging free-kick from the right in the 74th minute.

But Bokila eased the tension in the home ranks in the 88th minute when he ran onto a long ball from fellow substitute Cristian Montano and blasted an angled finish beyond Bain from inside the box.