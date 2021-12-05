Livingston vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.
Tony Macaroni Arena.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Holt.
Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Penrice.
Attempt blocked. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.
Attempt saved. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack McMillan.
Attempt missed. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Penrice.
Attempt saved. Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack McMillan.