34' Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Holt.

33' James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

32' Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

32' Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

32' Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

31' Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

31' Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

29' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Peter Haring replaces Ben Woodburn.

28' Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Penrice.

28' Attempt blocked. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

26' Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ben Woodburn.

25' Corner, Livingston. Conceded by John Souttar.

25' Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

25' Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.

25' Craig Sibbald (Livingston) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

25' Attempt saved. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack McMillan.

20' Attempt missed. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Penrice.

19' Offside, Livingston. James Penrice tries a through ball, but Andrew Shinnie is caught offside.

17' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore replaces Michael Smith because of an injury.

16' Offside, Livingston. Craig Sibbald tries a through ball, but Jack McMillan is caught offside.

11' Offside, Livingston. Tom Parkes tries a through ball, but Alan Forrest is caught offside.

6' Attempt saved. Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

5' Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack McMillan.

3' John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

3' Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

2' Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

2' Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First Half begins.