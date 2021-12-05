Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Livingston vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.

Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston 0

    Hearts 0

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Holt.

      free_kick_won icon

      James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

      yellow_card icon

      Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

      free_kick_won icon

      Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

      free_kick_won icon

      Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Peter Haring replaces Ben Woodburn.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Penrice.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

      corner icon

      Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ben Woodburn.

      corner icon

      Corner, Livingston. Conceded by John Souttar.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.

      post icon

      Craig Sibbald (Livingston) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack McMillan.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Penrice.

      offside icon

      Offside, Livingston. James Penrice tries a through ball, but Andrew Shinnie is caught offside.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore replaces Michael Smith because of an injury.

      offside icon

      Offside, Livingston. Craig Sibbald tries a through ball, but Jack McMillan is caught offside.

      offside icon

      Offside, Livingston. Tom Parkes tries a through ball, but Alan Forrest is caught offside.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack McMillan.

      free_kick_won icon

      John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

      free_kick_won icon

      Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.