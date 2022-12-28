Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: Curtis Main rescues point after both sides reduced to 10 men in feisty encounter

Curtis Main scored a second-half equaliser to rescue a point as St Mirren registered a 1-1 draw at Livingston in a game that saw both teams finish with 10 men apiece.

The home team lost Scott Pittman to a straight red card for a challenge on Keanu Baccus in the 24th minute, while Saints captain Mark O'Hara was sent off for two bookable offences.

Cristian Montano fired Livingston in front in the 56th minute, but Main ensured a share of the spoils headed back along the M8 after converting from close range seven minutes later.

Joel Nouble was again absent for Livingston with a knee complaint, while Lions defender Jack Fitzwater missed out with a knock. There were no such injury woes for the visitors, with manager Stephen Robinson able to name an unchanged XI following victory over Aberdeen on Christmas Eve.

The most contentious part of an otherwise uneventful first period arrived when Pittman was initially booked by referee Steven McLean for a challenge on Baccus, before being asked to review the incident, prompting further action.

Unlike at Easter Road, where Livingston lost four goals within 35 minutes against Hibernian following the dismissal of Jason Holt, the hosts continued to look comfortable. Montano even managed to get a low shot away that narrowly missed the target.

Numbers were evened out in the 55th minute when midfielder O'Hara picked up a second booking for a foul on Bruce Anderson. Within 60 seconds, the Lions went ahead. Montano's low drive came back off the post but the left-back was on hand to convert from close range.

Anderson came close to making it two after being put through by Sean Kelly but goalkeeper Trevor Carson gathered the striker's tame shot. Livingston goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov then produced a stunning save to keep out an effort from substitute Eamonn Brophy.

But there was little the Russian could do as Main levelled for the visitors, when the striker got on the end of Brophy's cross to direct the ball into the net from close range.

Livingston return to Scottish Premiership action on January 2 at home to struggling Motherwell while St Mirren travel to face Kilmarnock. Both games kick off at 3pm.