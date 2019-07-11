Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Tunisia cruise past Madagascar, Algeria through on penalties

Tunisia's Naim Sliti celebrates scoring against Madagascar during their AFCON last-eight encounter

Madagascar's fairy tale came to an end at the African Cup of Nations as the underdogs was beaten 3-0 by Tunisia in the quarter-finals.

Tunisia scored twice in eight minutes after half time, and again in injury time with the North Africans controlling the game throughout.

That set up a semi-final for Tunisia against much-fancied Senegal on Sunday, finally sending Madagascar, playing in a first major tournament, home.

Ferjani Sassi opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, helped by a big deflection off the backside of Madagascar defender Thomas Fontaine before Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni pounced on a rebound to make it 2-0.

Naim Sliti then scored a third on a Tunisian counter-attack deep in injury time as the Madagascans piled forward in search of something to give them hope.

Algerian players celebrate after winning their AFCON quarter-final clash with the Ivory Coast

In the day's other quarter-final, Algeria blew a 1-0 lead and a penalty in normal time before scraping past Ivory Coast in a dramatic shootout.

Sofiane Feghouli opened the scoring in the 20th minute and striker Baghdad Bounedjah then missed the chance to extend the lead by hitting the bar from a penalty before Jonathan Kodjia equalised for Ivory Coast in the 62nd minute.

In a tense shoot-out after extra time, Wilfried Bony had his penalty saved before Youcef Belaili hit the post with the spot-kick that would have won it for the Algerians.

Straight after Ivory Coast captain Serey Die had to score to send the shootout to sudden death, only to see his effort cannon off the post to seal a 4-3 penalty win for the Algerians, who now face a semi-final showdown with Nigeria on Sunday.