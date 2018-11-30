Manchester City vs Bournemouth preview: Pep Guardiola may rotate

Pep Guardiola might make changes against Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola has hinted he might make changes when Manchester City face Bournemouth on Saturday.

City drew 2-2 at Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday and, like the rest of the Premier League teams, face a busy month ahead.

With all of their top-six rivals playing on Derby Day on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, City have a chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

"It is a really tough game and the Champions League was too," said Guardiola. "After this game we have another game in three days.

"It is a tough period. Everyone deserves to play and they are going to play."

City have won all six of their previous Premier League matches against Bournemouth, scoring 21 goals and conceding only two.

The Cherries have also lost 4-0, 4-0 and 5-1 in their past three matches at the Etihad, but manager Eddie Howe is not fearing the trip.

"Every time we have gone there we have really grown and learnt from the experience although they have been painful. They have been useful exercises for us during the season and I think we have come back and been a better team for it.

"I don't think it is damage limitation for us, it is an opportunity for us to create a historic moment for the football club and to do our best in the game. I'd rather see it as a positive challenge rather than a negative one."

Team news

Manchester City are waiting to assess the fitness of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan, all of whom missed the match at Lyon in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne is out.

Midfielder Dan Gosling is a doubt for Bournemouth.

Gosling sustained a minor knee injury in the defeat against Arsenal and has not trained this week.

Jefferson Lerma is unavailable through suspension, while Adam Smith (knee) is also an absentee.

Opta stats

Bournemouth are yet to win a league match against Manchester City - in 12 previous meetings, they've drawn twice and lost 10.

Bournemouth are yet to lose an away Premier League match against the reigning champion - they beat Chelsea in both the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons and drew with Leicester City in 2016-17.

If Man City avoid defeat, it will be their third unbeaten run in the Premier League of 20+ games - something only Manchester United (7 times) and Arsenal (4 times) have done more often in the competition.

Bournemouth have lost their last three Premier League games, all by a 2-1 scoreline. They've not lost four in a row since September 2017.

The only two games Man City have failed to win in the Premier League this season have been in the only two games in which they've failed to score in the first half (1-1 vs Wolves, 0-0 vs Liverpool).

Under Pep Guardiola, Man City have scored 125 home goals in the Premier League - three more than Bournemouth have netted in all games in the competition since 2016-17.

Man City's Raheem Sterling has had a hand in nine goals in five Premier League appearances against Bournemouth (7 goals, 2 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 48 minutes.

Merson's prediction

I think this looks black and white. Bournemouth were unlucky against Arsenal last week, but it's a different game against Man City. They blow you away so quickly. Do you stick or twist if you're Eddie Howe? They've got the firepower and the pace to have a go, but they could get beaten five or six instead of two or three if they don't have a go.

It's very difficult to stay at the top level. It's the easiest thing in the world to get to the top, but the hardest thing is to stay there. That's why you have to have great respect for the Man Utd team which would come back every year and just do it again. Pep Guardiola said it would be a failure if City don't win the Champions League, but I don't agree. Back-to-back Premier Leagues would still be big.

PAUL PREDICTS: 4-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

