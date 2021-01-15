Man City vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Manchester City are again without Sergio Aguero for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. The striker is isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are out with muscular injuries but Eric Garcia is available again after overcoming coronavirus.

Crystal Palace will be without Mamadou Sakho, with manager Roy Hodgson fearing he could be sidelined for weeks. The defender suffered a thigh injury in the recent FA Cup defeat to Wolves and will definitely miss out at City.

Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) remain absent but experienced defenders Scott Dann and Gary Cahill could return to the starting line-up having overcome respective thigh and hamstring problems.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Brighton in the Premier League

While the world and his wife get giddy over Liverpool and Manchester United playing out a "title decider", Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are quietly going about their business. They are out of their early-season struggles and are 4/6 with Sky Bet to win their third title in four seasons.

Stylistically, it's more bruising than beautiful this time around at City but it's taken them to eight games unbeaten in the Premier League, winning six of those. Conceding just three goals in their last 14 games in all competitions is quite frankly a ridiculous record.

Palace are unbeaten in their last two visits to the Etihad Stadium though, scoring five times in those matches. Roy Hodgson's sit and counter approach could work again - but they simply must get the first goal. I just cannot see it.

A City win to nil looks the smart play at 4/5 rather than taking the 1/7 for a home win. You could also throw in Kevin De Bruyne to score first at 4/1.

With no central striker being preferred at the moment by Guardiola, De Bruyne is being asked to drive into the box at every opportunity and he has registered 10 shots in his two Premier League games playing that role, scoring at Chelsea and missing two big chances in the win over Brighton. I'm assuming he will also regain penalty duties after Raheem Sterling's miss on Wednesday, too. He looks good for a goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Kevin De Bruyne to score first (4/1 with Sky Bet) & Manchester City to win to nil (4/5 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:27 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Manchester City have won six of their 10 home Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D3 L1), though they are winless in their last two (D1 L1).

Crystal Palace have lost 12 of their last 16 Premier League matches against Man City (W2 D2).

The home team hasn't won any of the last five Premier League matches between Man City and Crystal Palace (D2 L3) since a 5-0 win for City at the Etihad in September 2017.

Man City haven't won any of their last two home league matches against Crystal Palace (D1 L1) - in Pep Guardiola's league managerial career, he has never failed to win in three consecutive home matches against an opponent.

Crystal Palace are looking to become the first team to win away against both Manchester clubs (City and United) in a single Premier League season since Liverpool in 2008-09. The last London club to do so in the top-flight were Arsenal in 1990-91.

Man City have won each of their last four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 in the competition. No side has kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than the Citizens (8).

Only Manchester United (11) are on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Man City (8). The Citizens have conceded just two goals in this run, while keeping six clean sheets.

Man City striker Sergio Agüero has been directly involved in seven goals in his last three home Premier League starts against Crystal Palace (5 goals, 2 assists).

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in eight goals in 10 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (2 goals, 6 assists) - only against Southampton (2 goals, 7 assists) has the Belgian been involved in more in the competition.

No Premier League player has provided more assists in all competitions than Man City's Kevin De Bruyne (14). The Belgian's next assist will be his 100th in all competitions for the Citizens.

