Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty in gripping draw

Kevin De Bruyne put a first-half penalty wide as Manchester City failed to close the gap on Liverpool following a lively 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool set up for an early blitz and got the opener through Mohamed Salah's penalty after Kyle Walker left a knee on Sadio Mane (13), but City found rhythm and levelled as Gabriel Jesus poked under Alisson (31) following a wonderful touch for his sixth goal in seven Premier League games.

In a breathless first half, City were then awarded a controversial penalty by VAR after Joe Gomez handled De Bruyne's cross, but the Belgian gave us a collector's item as he struck the spot-kick wide (42).

Liverpool then retreated in a game of two distinct halves - Jesus' unmarked header wide the only clear-cut chance - and it remained level as Jurgen Klopp's side failed to move top of the Premier League, but kept their five-point leader over City, who have a game in hand.

How points were shared in tale of two halves

This first half was 45 minutes of football for the ages, the level of attacking "world-class" according to Gary Neville, as the Premier League's top two sides in recent years went full pelt.

Jurgen Klopp insisted before kick-off his side would be brave at the Etihad, and he was true to his word as Liverpool burst out of the blocks with what became a 4-2-4 formation on the ball.

Image: Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mates Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson after giving Liverpool the lead

And they got the goal their early energy deserved as Walker stuck out a knee to catch Mane on the left of the box after some lovely Liverpool build-up play, and Salah's spot-kick was too strong for Ederson, despite guessing correctly to his right.

City weren't happy though, in events eerily similar to last season's Anfield clash when a City handball shout preceded Liverpool's opener.

0:52 Roy Keane slams Manchester City's Kyle Walker's defending after giving away a penalty in their match with Liverpool.

Forty-five seconds before the goal at the other end, Raheem Sterling had been nudged on the edge of the box by Diogo Jota, but because the incident was not inside the penalty area and in a much earlier phase of play, it was not reviewed by VAR.

After Sterling's effort from an acute angle was blocked well by Alisson, City began to locate the gaps in Liverpool's midfield.

Image: Gabriel Jesus poked home an equaliser for Man City at the Etihad

Georginio Wijnaldum was pulled out of position, meaning De Bruyne could feed Jesus in the box, and his sublime touch on the turn - the Brazilian claimed afterwards he meant it - allowed him to gain a yard on Trent Alexander-Arnold and poke under Alisson from eight yards before Joel Matip could block.

VAR then got involved to add to the drama as Gomez blocked De Bruyne's cross with his hand in the box, awarded by referee Anthony Taylor after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

It has been an unusual Premier League season so far, but the sight of De Bruyne sticking his penalty wide was up there with the most bizarre.

Image: Joe Gomez was penalised for this handball in the first half

Image: Kevin De Bruyne misses City's first-half penalty

The second half was more measured as both sides desperately looked for control; Jesus missed a fine chance to put City ahead, heading wide unmarked after Joao Cancelo brilliantly found him behind the Liverpool defence.

Alexander-Arnold was then forced off with a worrying calf injury, replaced by James Milner, and Liverpool's passing became sloppy as City laboured to force a winner that would bring them to within two points of the champions.

Team news For Man City, Gabriel Jesus made his first Premier League start since the opening day of the season after recovering from injury. It was one of two changes from the win over Sheffield United with Ilkay Gundogan replacing Bernardo Silva. Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench as Ferran Torres kept his place.



Liverpool started both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, in a front four with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, while Joel Matip was back in central defence to replace Nat Phillips. Midfielder Curtis Jones dropped to the bench for the champions.

Liverpool looked more comfortable with a draw, settling back into a 4-4-2 as Roberto Firmino was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri, and it remained cagey and cautious as the game petered out.

In a season lacking in certainty, this game of two halves went some way to proving these two sides remain the heavyweights, even in missing their key players. But as City remain in the bottom half, it's clear this was a better result for champions Liverpool.

Carra: Missed opportunity for Liverpool?

Image: Bernardo Silva with Diogo Jota after the game

Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports:

"Liverpool were fantastic early on, and that was the moment you thought they had to push on and win the game, because City are too good to be dominated by anyone for the whole game.

"I just think of how many opportunities Liverpool had in terms of dangerous situations, but they didn't ever get that chance where you thought they must score. They never capitalised on that first half an hour and the domination they had and, in some ways, the game petered out.

"I don't think City were anywhere near their best at any stage, really. I just think Liverpool's energy levels dropped slightly in the second half. City dominated possession without ever really looking like scoring."

Keane: Walker will never learn

Image: Kyle Walker fouls Sadio Mane and gives away a penalty

Roy Keane on Sky Sports:

"The gamble was daft and crazy, but the second part to dangle a leg out… he knows he's going to give away a penalty. I've watched him over the years, and he's got that in his locker.

"He's got that daftness, he can make idiotic decisions and when he compounded his first mistake with the second one, I wasn't that surprised.

"Some of his defending over the years has been shocking. Over the last few months he's been in his best form but he's 30 years of age and he's doing the same daft things. He'll never learn."

Opta stats

Manchester City have drawn three of their last five games in the Premier League (W2), as many as their previous 70 matches in the competition beforehand.

Liverpool have only won three of their last 10 away games in the Premier League (D3 L4), after winning 16 of their 17 league games on the road prior to this (D1).

Since a run of 35 consecutive Premier League wins when opening the scoring between February 2019 and July 2020, Liverpool have failed to win four of their last seven games when scoring the opening goal (D3 L1).

Gabriel Jesus' equaliser for Manchester City (19) featured the most passes in the build-up to a Premier League goal against Liverpool since September 2017; a strike which was also a Jesus goal (assisted by De Bruyne) at the Etihad, and also following a 19-pass move.

Kevin De Bruyne's penalty for Manchester City was the first to miss the target in a Premier League game since October 2018, when in the same fixture at Anfield, Riyad Mahrez blazed over from the spot.

What's next?

Manchester City go to Tottenham after the international break on Saturday, November 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm, and then go to Olympiakos in the Champions League at 5.55pm on Wednesday, November 25.

Liverpool host Leicester on Saturday, November 21 at 3pm, before hosting Atalanta in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, November 25.