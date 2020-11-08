Man City 1-1 Liverpool player ratings: Teams assessed after stalemate at the Etihad

Gabriel Jesus scored a fine equaliser for Manchester City, after Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot in an engrossing 1-1 draw at the Etihad. But how did each player perform? Read on for our player ratings...

Man City

Ederson - 6

Reacted smartly to make crucial intervention inside a minute to take Firmino wide of goal. Stood big to deny Alexander-Arnold on the stroke of half-time, and was alert to react to the loose ball. Lucky not to be punished for a weak punch after the break.

Kyle Walker - 5

Image: Kyle Walker fouls Sadio Mane and gives away a penalty

Could have no complaints having got the wrong side of Mane to concede first-half penalty. Not the first time this season he has conceded a spot-kick having done so against Leicester, and Denmark while on international duty with England. Labelled an "idiot" by Roy Keane - somewhat hyperbolically - but needed to be better in the big moments. Booked in final seconds for tough challenge on Wijnaldum.

Ruben Dias - 7

City's conductor from the back, completing 42 of his 45 passes in the first half. Showed his range by finding the flanks to frequently beat Liverpool's high press. With three tackles and more successful passes than any of his team-mates, suggested his adaption to the English game may be well on its way.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Appeared to be instructing defence to drop deep for much of the first half, but City improved after Jesus' leveller, visibly playing 10 yards higher up to put the squeeze on their opponents, and he and Dias dealt well with Salah, Firmino and then Shaqiri after half-time.

Joao Cancelo - 7

Kept busy by the in-form Jota with Salah also dropping into pockets. Guardiola's current choice of left-back not in his ideal position but not found wanting. A strong second half where he offered options going forward and kept Diogo Jota quiet did his hopes of cementing a role in the team no harm.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6

Image: Kevin De Bruyne shot wide from the penalty spot

Found Sterling with a trademark cross midway through opening period but denied assist by combination of Alisson and Matip. Was only afforded 12 touches inside the opening 30 minutes, as Liverpool did a fine job of preventing the ball from getting to him. But wasn't kept quiet for long as he lost Wijnaldum between the lines to set up Jesus for 1-1 - a fourth assist in six games. Showed he is human by missing the target from 12 yards, dragging his spot-kick wide - only the second penalty he's missed. Faded somewhat after half-time, perhaps affected by a whack on his ankle moments into the second period.

Rodri - 6

Liverpool experienced far too much joy getting through City's midfield during the opening half, despite the Spaniard covering over 6km in the first period - more ground than any of his team-mates. Looked much more assured after half-time in a mixed bag.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Given plenty of space with just Wijnaldum and Henderson in central midfield - but did very little with it. Better after the break, as City improved in general, but still could not help find a way through.

Ferran Torres - 5

Was on the fringes despite the pulsating first half, with just 19 touches before he was hooked 15 minutes after the break.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Image: Gabriel Jesus wheels away after equalising for City

Equaliser helped City locate their mojo. Did he mean it? Mostly certainly, he's Brazilian. Took his one half-chance well, losing Alexander-Arnold with sharp turn - Romario-esque - before poking beyond Alisson. Should have done better with a free header after the break.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Punished for trying to stay up in the box when pushed by Jota, moments before Mane earned Liverpool penalty for going to ground. Denied from close range by Alisson in one clear opening when his side trailed 1-0 after 25 minutes. Always a threat against his former club and never stopped running.

SUBS

Bernardo Silva - 6

Made more of an impact than the man he replaced, but couldn't find a way past Robertson on the Liverpool left.

Liverpool

Alisson - 7

Smartly stopped a Raheem Sterling chance midway through the first half and gladly looked across to see De Bruyne's penalty fly wide when he'd gone the wrong way for the penalty. A quieter afternoon than he'd have expected.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Whether Gabriel Jesus meant his touch for City's equaliser or not, Alexander-Arnold wasn't tight enough to his man. He almost made up for it just before the break but drilled a shot at Ederson and whipped a free-kick off target. Forced off with a calf problem after an hour.

Joel Matip - 7

Image: Joel Matip shields the ball from Gabriel Jesus

Jurgen Klopp turned to Matip's experience for this huge clash and the defender didn't let him down. Perfectly placed to clear after Alisson kept out Sterling's shot. Booked at the start of the second half for late tackle on De Bruyne which left City's ace limping. Stood firm as City searched for a winner.

Joe Gomez - 6

Hard done by for City's penalty and victim to the new handball rules - branded a "nonsense" by Gary Neville on commentary - but escaped punishment when De Bruyne missed. Also lucky Jesus headed wide after the break when striker ran off him.

Andy Robertson - 6

Found himself in space to cross a couple of times in the first half but couldn't find his target, however, he decisively forced the pass into Mane to win the penalty for Liverpool's opener. Tried to force the issue with some driving runs in the second period but, again, couldn't find a Liverpool head with his crosses.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Quickly onto De Bruyne in the early stages but dragged a shot from distance wide midway through the first half. Had to work hard in a midfield two with Wijnaldum to cover City's midfield and racked up the most distance covered of any Liverpool player.

Gini Wijnaldum - 5

Like Henderson, was charged with closing down De Bruyne whenever he was in his vicinity. However, Wijnaldum was caught in possession by the Belgian in the build-up to a Sterling chance, and then dragged out of position as City equalised, leaving De Bruyne in space to feed Jesus. A knock to City's star man at the start of the second half reduced his threat and made Wijnaldum's task easier.

Diogo Jota - 5

Given a start on the back of his sensational recent form but a scuffed shot was his only major contribution in the first half. Another mis-hit effort came early in the second period. Will be frustrated not to have made more of his opportunity on the big stage.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Played up top and then stepped up to emphatically dispatch his spot-kick to give Liverpool the lead. That advanced role left him short on involvement - no Liverpool outfield starter had fewer touches.

Roberto Firmino - 5

Image: Roberto Firmino attempts to dribble round Ederson

Played in a deeper central role than usual but was on the fringes in the first half and didn't torment City out of possession as he is famed to do, regaining possession just twice. Shot badly off target after the break and was hooked before the hour mark. Looks far off his best level.

Sadio Mane - 7

So lively early on and too quick for Kyle Walker just 11 minutes in to win a penalty. Continued to cause problems for City's right-back. Liverpool's standout attacker, winning free-kick off Dias in central area just before break.

SUBS

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6

Came on for Firmino with half an hour to play and the game tied, and looked after the ball but never found himself in the position to craft an opening, as he had last weekend against West Ham.

James Milner - 7

Came on for Alexander-Arnold just after the hour and demonstrated a reminder of his versatility by slotting in seamlessly at right-back. Made three tackles during his stint - no Liverpool starter made more - and won a couple of key one-on-one battles.

What's next?

Manchester City go to Tottenham after the international break on Saturday November 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm, and then go to Olympiakos in the Champions League at 5.55pm on Wednesday, November 25.

Liverpool host Leicester on Saturday November 21 at 3pm, before hosting Atalanta in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, November 25.