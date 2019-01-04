Man City vs Rotherham preview: Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden in line to start

Phil Foden has featured regularly in cup competitions this season

Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden are in line for starts as Manchester City host Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Foden has featured regularly in domestic cup football this season and is expected to do so again this weekend, while De Bruyne is continuing his recovery from a muscle problem.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne says his team will give the current Premier League title holders a good game and it is one he is excited for.

"Everyone is looking forward to it, except possibly me as the manager! No, we're looking forward to it. Whichever team they put out will be really strong," he said.

2:56 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Liverpool in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Liverpool in the Premier League

"I know that Man City want to do well in all of the cup and tournaments. Premier League player recovers quickly so I won't be surprised to see a few big names in the team on Sunday.

"Whenever there is a football match, you've got a chance. We were possibly the poorest we've been on Saturday in the first half and we won the game. You don't have to be the better team to win. We'll turn up with a smile on our face and have a right go."

Team news

Fabian Delph completes a three-match suspension for Man City on Sunday and will not feature, although goalkeeper Aro Muric is expected to start. Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

3:09 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and Preston Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and Preston

Billy Jones, Zak Vyner and Clark Robertson are likely to be available, as will Rotherham's loan players, who have all been given permission to feature.

Kyle Vassell will not play but will start training with the squad next week and Richie Towell also misses out through suspension.

Opta stats

Manchester City have been drawn against Rotherham for just the second time in the FA Cup, beating them in a third round replay in 1978-79 the other time.

The last time Manchester City faced Rotherham came in the second tier of English football back in March 2002 - a 1-1 draw.

Manchester City have won just three of their last seven FA Cup games against sides from a lower division (D1 L3) with two of those defeats coming against Wigan.

Rotherham have lost each of their last five FA Cup games, conceding two or more goals in each of those matches (14 in total) - their last victory in the competition came in round one of the 2013/14 season, beating Bradford 3-0.