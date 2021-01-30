Man City 1-0 Sheffield United: Gabriel Jesus profits from defensive error as Premier League leaders win again

Gabriel Jesus ended a nine-game Premier League goal drought to help Man City to a club-record 12th win a row as they beat Sheffield United 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Brazilian tucked in from close range just nine minutes into the contest after some woeful Sheffield United defending and that proved to be the decisive strike, with the visitors largely keeping their dominant hosts at bay - although it took a superb Aaron Ramsdale stop in the final seconds to deny Jesus a second.

The victory moved City four points clear at the top of the Premier League, ahead of Manchester United's trip to Arsenal on Saturday evening, and means they are now unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions.

Sheffield United remain bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, and now face a crucial test against fellow strugglers West Brom at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (7), Dias (8), Laporte (7), Zinchenko (7), Fernandinho (8), Gundogan (8), Silva (7), Torres (7), Foden (7), Jesus (7)



Subs: Rodri (n/a)



Sheff Utd: Ramsdale (5), Basham (6), Egan (7), Ampadu (5), Baldock (6), Lundstram (6), Norwood (7), Fleck (7), Bogle (6), Burke (5), Brewster (5)



Subs: McGoldrick (5), Sharp (6), McBurnie (6)



Man of the Match: Fernandinho

How City made it 12 in a row...

Sheffield United's hopes of repeating their midweek giant-killing over Manchester United against City at the Etihad were dealt a blow almost instantly - but the visitors had only themselves to blame.

Jayden Bogle and Ethan Ampadu inexplicably allowed Ferran Torres to squeeze past them in the box to tee up Jesus, who was left unmarked by Chris Basham six yards out.

Image: Jesus fires in to make it 1-0 to Man City

There was almost another costly mistake soon after when Oliver Norwood attempted to head the ball back to Ramsdale and Bernardo Silva pounced but the City midfielder's own header was easily gathered by the goalkeeper.

Despite those early lapses, Sheffield United bounced back to produce an impressive defensive display for the remainder of the half, managing to contain a stylish City side, which had 75 per cent of the ball, to just three efforts in the opening 45 minutes.

Team news Man City made four changes with Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, and Ferran Torres in for Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Rodri, and Raheem Sterling.

Sheff Utd made four changes, with John Egan, Jayden Bogle, Oliver Burke, and Rhian Brewster in for Phil Jagielka, Kean Bryan, David McGoldrick, and Billy Sharp

City's dominance of possession and territory resumed after the break but so did their struggles to create clear-cut chances, with Ruben Dias' off-target header a rare moment of danger, while Bogle's sliced shot on the hour mark at the other end gave Pep Guardiola's side a scare.

Image: John Lundstram is challenged by Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

The hosts were missing the creativity of the injured Kevin De Bruyne and clinical finishing of COVID-positive Sergio Aguero but tested Ramsdale twice in quick succession midway through the second half with an Oleksandr Zinchenko drive and an Aymeric Laporte header.

John Fleck came close to grabbing a late equaliser for United inside the final five minutes when he fired a left-foot shot narrowly wide of the far post from 20 yards out.

But City had the final chance, with Ramsdale pulling off a brilliant stop to deny Jesus a one-on-one, and the Blades' focus now turns to a must-win game with West Brom in midweek.

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe:

"It wasn't a sparkling City performance but Fernandinho has knitted everything together so brilliantly in that holding midfield role. He's such an important player for this team. He gives the attacking players freedom, he's there to help out defensively, and it was another really solid display from him.

"In years gone by players like Fernandinho went under the radar and nobody noticed what they did but now they are so, so important to every team."

Opta stats

🔵 With today’s victory over Sheff Utd, @ManCity have won 401 PL points under Pep Guardiola



Most PL points since Guardiola became Man City manager in July 2016:

4️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ Man City

3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ Liverpool

3️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ Chelsea

3️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Tottenham

3️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Man Utd

2️⃣9️⃣4️⃣ Arsenal pic.twitter.com/eaH5S9LE04 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 30, 2021

Manchester City have won their last 12 matches in all competitions, the longest winning run in their history. It is the longest winning run by a Premier League side since Arsenal won 12 in a row between August and October 2007.

Sheffield United have scored just one goal in their 10 Premier League matches against Man City (D3 L7), the fewest goals ever scored by a team in their first 10 Premier League games against an opponent.

Manchester City have won all nine matches in all competitions in January, the most they have ever won in a single month in their entire history. Indeed, it is the most wins by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

Sheffield United have now lost 20 of their last 24 Premier League matches (W2 D2), seven more than any other side in this timeframe (since July 16 last year).

Only James Milner (54) and Darius Vassell (46) have scored in more Premier League games without ending on the losing side than Man City forward Gabriel Jesus (37 - W35 D2).

Manchester City have kept 20 clean sheets in all competitions this season - at least five more than any other side in the top-five European leagues.

This was Sheffield United's eighth 0-1 defeat in the Premier League this season, the joint-most ever by a side at this stage (after 21 matches) of a top-flight season, along with Ipswich Town in 1985/86.

What's next?

Man City are away at Burnley on Wednesday for a 6pm kick-off, while Sheffield United host West Brom on Tuesday at 6pm.