Manchester City players like 'animals', says Pep Guardiola after club-record 12th win in a row

Pep Guardiola compared his Manchester City players to animals after they made it a club-record 12 wins in a row with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City's best-ever streak includes eight consecutive league wins which have taken them to the top of the table and Guardiola was full of praise for how his side have delivered consistently during this period.

Gabriel Jesus' early goal was enough to clinch their latest three points, although the City boss didn't hide how hard he and his team found it against bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United.

"So difficult [to] win, like we knew it [would be]," he told Sky Sports. "An incredible victory for us.

"It's amazing after this run of games for us, eight victories in a row, 12 in all competitions, still the players run and fight like animals.

"We conceded one action at the end that was dangerous. So difficult an opponent. We knew it. Every time we play against them we struggle a lot.

"With these [windy] weather conditions, when we woke up we spoke about it today: this will be one of the toughest games we play this season.

"[But] the team was incredibly committed, didn't make mistakes. They were focused on the second balls, the long balls, we won a lot of duels.

"We lacked a little bit to create chances but it's so difficult because they defend with 10 players, defending all the space inside. That is not easy - and after, with the ball, they know exactly what to do."

Guardiola had been complimentary of Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side before the match and after a hard-fought contest, reiterated his admiration for their play after the win.

"That is real proof the Premier League is incredibly tough," said Guardiola. "The team of the bottom of the league is this team, and nothing is given.

"We started good and we maintained it in the second half. It's not easy. We struggle because they are a really good side.

"It's sometimes a surprise they're in the position they are but sometimes the dynamics, the confidence can go down. But it is a team that's alive. You feel it: they shout, they talk, they stick together until the end.

"A huge victory for us."

Wilder: We're fighting for our lives and can cause problems

Wilder was also able to take encouragement from his side's performance in defeat, with a key clash with fellow strugglers West Brom coming up on Tuesday.

"We've not been cut open or undone by an unbelievable bit of brilliance which, the players you're up against today can produce at any time, so we're a little bit disappointed," he said.

"Today, the name of the game was to stay in the game as long as possible, which we did, try to open up late on, which we did.

"I don't want a pat on the back for getting beat but if people think we can come here and open up from the off then you know what's going to happen.

"But you saw a team that's alive, that's got a desire to play and compete. They're a really good group, they stick together. It could have become quite a long afternoon but it didn't. We grew into the game and stayed in the game.

"Our season isn't going to be defined by what happened today. You've seen a team that's fighting for their lives and cause some teams in this division some problems."