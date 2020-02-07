Manchester City vs West Ham preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Man City vs West Ham on Super Sunday (Kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling, with Pep Guardiola admitting he is unsure how for long the England international will be sidelined.

"It's a hamstring injury," Guardiola confirmed at his pre-match press conference. "It takes weeks, but I don't know [how long] right now.

"It is a problem being without him but we were without Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) in the first season and (Aymeric) Laporte this season. It is what it is."

Raheem Sterling suffered the injury during Man City's defeat at Tottenham

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended after last week's red card at Tottenham but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are both in contention after missing recent games. There is still uncertainty over the fitness of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury last month but has not been risked in the last three games.

City winger Leroy Sane is back in training after a lengthy injury, though Guardiola warned: "He needs to recover tempo and confidence. It needs time. He needs weeks."

Jarrod Bowen will be added to the West Ham squad following his Deadline-Day switch from Hull.

Jarrod Bowen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at West Ham

Felipe Anderson is back in training after a back injury and could also be involved.

Andriy Yarmolenko is building up his fitness after a thigh problem and Jack Wilshere has had a hernia op.

How to follow

Opta stats

Manchester City have won each of their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham, scoring 23 goals and conceding just three in reply.

West Ham have taken just four points from a possible 39 in Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (W1 D1 L11), drawing 1-1 in January 2008 and winning 2-1 in September 2015.

West Ham have lost 20 of their 23 Premier League away games against reigning champions (W1 D2), with their only victory coming at Manchester United in December 2001 (1-0).

Manchester City have lost six Premier League games this season - as many as they had in their previous two campaigns combined. Manager Pep Guardiola has never lost seven matches in any of his previous 10 top-flight campaigns.

West Ham haven't won any of their last 16 league games in which they've conceded at least once (D4 L12) since winning 3-1 at Watford in August. The Hammers haven't kept a league clean sheet against Man City since November 2012, conceding in all 14 since.

Manchester City have conceded 15.6% of the shots they've faced in the Premier League this season - the highest ratio registered by any team in a single campaign since we have this data available (2003-04).

Charlie's prediction

Manchester City are irrelevant in the context of the title race. When I look at Pep Guardiola's side, I see a genius in pain. He is not getting the criticism that many other coaches would be getting, because he is Pep. Everyone loves his style of play, the grip he has on players, the strain he puts on his players and himself. I have always loved it; even when he loses, he is angry and agitated. The Man Utd games at home probably made them reflect. Who has the hunger to still play under his guidance?

You get spells from Riyad Mahrez, while Raheem Sterling has gone off the boil. If Leroy Sane was fit, I think Sterling would see more of the bench. This was a lad who I went for as Player of the Season last year, but he is not there with his finishing. Either you make goals or you score goals. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are pitching in with the performances at the moment, but dare I say it Pep has got it wrong. Fernandinho is just not a centre-back. I would love to see how Fernandinho is in front of John Stones. It is so typical of West Ham at the moment that they occasionally turn up, put in a performance for 25 minutes, but if they lose a goal then it is game over. It is not a happy time but David Moyes will have to dig in.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester City 4-0 West Ham (15/2 with Sky Bet)