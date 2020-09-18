Manchester United vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
Donny van de Beek is in line to make his Manchester United debut in their Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace.
The Holland international - the only summer signing to date - will play a role on Saturday evening, when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba (coronavirus) and Luke Shaw (ankle) will be available.
Phil Jones (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Sergio Romero (extended holiday) are unavailable for Solskjaer, who refused to confirm whether Dean Henderson or David de Gea would start in goal.
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to keep faith with the team which earned an opening-day victory over Southampton.
The Eagles made 10 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup clash at Bournemouth, with only Jeffrey Schlupp starting from the weekend win, as they looked to avoid any more injuries.
Palace remain without Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins (both hamstring) and Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), but Mamadou Sakho, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham have returned to fitness although are not deemed match-fit.
How to follow
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have only lost one of their 22 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W17 D4). However, this defeat came in this exact fixture last season after Patrick van Aanholt became the first (and to date, only) visiting player to score a 90th-minute winner away to Man Utd in the Premier League.
- Crystal Palace have never previously won back-to-back league trips to Manchester United; only six sides have won away at Old Trafford in consecutive Premier League seasons - Man City (three in a row on two occasions), Bolton, Liverpool, Southampton, Tottenham and West Brom.
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against the two Manchester sides (W2 D2) - the last side to go five such games unbeaten in the competition were Chelsea between May 2013-October 2014 (W2 D3).
- Manchester United have won their opening Premier League fixture more often than any other side in the competition (19), though this is the first time their season opener has not taken place on the opening weekend.
- Crystal Palace have never started a top-flight campaign with two consecutive victories before, last doing so in any division in the 2006-07 Championship.
- After a run of three home league defeats in five games between April-August 2019 (W1 D1), Manchester United have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League games at Old Trafford (W9 D7).
- Manchester United haven't lost a Premier League game kicking off at 5.30pm since December 2015 (1-2 vs Bournemouth), winning 13 and drawing five of their 18 such games since then.