Manchester United vs LASK preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Manchester United vs LASK in the Europa League last-16 second leg.

Team news

Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe have been left out of Manchester United's Europa League squad due to injury.

Season-ending injuries have seen the defenders omitted from United's 30-man squad for Wednesday's last-16 second leg against LASK and the final eight tournament in Germany.

Phil Jones has been included despite not featuring since the restart due to an issue of his own, while Under-18s captain Teden Mengi has been named in the group as well as fellow youngsters Ethan Laird and Ethan Galbraith.

Image: Phil Jones during Manchester United's win at Tranmere this season

LASK were be without midfielder duo Thomas Goiginger and Marvin Potzmann due to knee injuries for the first leg, while defenders Petar Filipovic and Philipp Wiesinger were both miss the clash through suspension.

Goiginger and Potzmann remain injured but Filipovic and Wiesinger are available for new manager Dominik Thalhammer, who will likely deploy Samuel Tetteh, Joao Klauss and Dominik Frieser as a front three as they look to overturn the five-goal deficit.

How to follow

Image: Juan Mata celebrates scoring for Manchester United against LASK

Follow Manchester United vs LASK on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 7pm on Wednesday.

Opta facts

Manchester United have played more games against Austrian sides without defeat in all European competitions than they have against teams from any other nation (P9 W8 D1) scoring 22 goals and conceding just one.

Lask have lost just one of their last seven Europa League games (W4 D2), although that defeat did come against Manchester United in the first leg, conceding as many goals in that game (5) as they had done in their first eight matches in the competition this season.

The last time Manchester United reached the quarter finals of the Europa League they won the tournament back in 2016-17, in what was Jose Mourinho's first season in charge of the Red Devils.

In all major European competitions, Manchester United's biggest aggregate victory in a two-legged knockout tie was 12-0 against RSC Anderlecht in the 1956-57 European Cup first round (2-0 away and 10-0 at home).

Manchester United have used 35 different players in this seasons Europa League, seven more than any other side (Sevilla, 28).

Mason Greenwood has scored more Europa League goals than any other Man Utd player this season, netting five of his eight shots on target.

Last-16 ties remaining

Manchester United v LASK (5-0)

v LASK (5-0) Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1)

v Olympiakos (1-1) Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1)

(3-1) Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1)

Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (2-1)

Inter Milan vs Getafe (single knockout game)

Sevilla vs Roma (single knockout game)

Quarter-final draw in full

Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg vs Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United /LASK vs Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir

/LASK vs Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir Inter Milan/Getafe vs Bayer Leverkusen/ Rangers

Wolves/Olympiakos vs Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves /Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs Manchester United /LASK or Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir

/Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs /LASK or Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg or Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan/Getafe or Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers

Europa League: key dates

Europa League last-16: August 5/6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

(kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST) Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

For a full assessment of the Europa League state of play read more here