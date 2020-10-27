Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig. UEFA Champions League Group H.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0

    RB Leipzig 0

      Man Utd v RB Leipzig preview, team news, kick-off

      Donny van de Beek is pushing to start for Man Utd; Tyler Adams among five absentees for RB Leipzig; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League

      Tuesday 27 October 2020 15:54, UK

      Eric Bailly is set for another spell on the sidelines because of injury
      Image: Eric Bailly is enduring another spell on the sidelines because of injury

      Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Donny van de Beek is pushing to start Manchester United's Champions League Group H clash with RB Leipzig, while Anthony Martial is available having been suspended in recent Premier League matches.

      Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without centre-back Eric Bailly as well as midfielder Jesse Lingard. Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been omitted from the European squad so cannot feature in the group stage.

      Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says there is no need to panic about the lack of game time new signing Donny van de Beek is getting

      RB Leipzig have injury concerns ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Marcel Halstenberg, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austria international Konrad Laimer and young German forward Fabrice Hartmann will all be missing.

      Julian Nagelsmann is also sweating over the availability of defender Nordi Mukiele.

      What is going on with Donny van de Beek? Plus more Man United analysis on the latest Pitch to Post Review podcast

      How to follow

      Dayot Upamecano
      Image: Dayot Upamecano is in line to feature in defence for RB Leipzig

      Follow Man Utd vs RB Leipzig with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

      Opta stats

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Manchester United and Chelsea
      • Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet for the first time in European competition, whilst the Red Devils have won just one of their last four matches against German opposition in Europe (D1 L2).
      • Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches against German sides in European competition (W7 D3), with their last such defeat coming at the hands of Bayern Munich in April 2001 (0-1).
      • RB Leipzig have won both of their matches versus English teams in European competition without conceding a goal - beating Spurs 4-0 on aggregate in last season's UEFA Champions League last 16.
      • Manchester United have lost four of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1), as many defeats as in their previous 71 combined (W51 D16 L4).
      Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says people are too quick to judge the fact Van de Beek is not currently starting for Manchester United
      • Since losing their first two away games in the UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig have gone unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four times (D1).
      • Manchester United are looking to win their opening two UEFA Champions League matches of a season for an eighth time, and only the second since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, last managing it in 2017/18 under Jose Mourinho.
      • RB Leipzig will be the 108th different team Manchester United have hosted in a home European match in any competition. They are the eighth different German side to play away at Man Utd, with none of the previous seven winning their first away visit (D2 L5).
      • Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 14 starts in major UEFA European competition for Sporting CP and his current side, scoring 12 goals and assisting five.
