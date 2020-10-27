Man Utd v RB Leipzig preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.
- Champions League news | Fixtures | Tables
- British Champions League and Europa League squads
- Ole: Leaving Van de Beek out highlights our depth
Team news
Donny van de Beek is pushing to start Manchester United's Champions League Group H clash with RB Leipzig, while Anthony Martial is available having been suspended in recent Premier League matches.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without centre-back Eric Bailly as well as midfielder Jesse Lingard. Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been omitted from the European squad so cannot feature in the group stage.
RB Leipzig have injury concerns ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Marcel Halstenberg, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austria international Konrad Laimer and young German forward Fabrice Hartmann will all be missing.
Julian Nagelsmann is also sweating over the availability of defender Nordi Mukiele.
Trending
- Ole: Leaving Van de Beek out highlights our depth
- Lennon hits back: 'There's no justification to sack me'
- Bendtner: Arsenal regrets and lessons learned
- Lauren: Ozil's fault he's not playing, he will be hurting
- Could Chisora really fight for a world title?
- Button, Hill on Hamilton and F1's GOAT debate
- Norris sorry for 'stupid' Stroll, Hamilton comments
- Klopp's tactical tweak assessed: Will it stick?
- The MNF debate: Can Pogba star alongside Bruno?
- Newcastle fan group threatens PL legal action
What is going on with Donny van de Beek? Plus more Man United analysis on the latest Pitch to Post Review podcast - download on Apple | Spotify
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs RB Leipzig with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet for the first time in European competition, whilst the Red Devils have won just one of their last four matches against German opposition in Europe (D1 L2).
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches against German sides in European competition (W7 D3), with their last such defeat coming at the hands of Bayern Munich in April 2001 (0-1).
- RB Leipzig have won both of their matches versus English teams in European competition without conceding a goal - beating Spurs 4-0 on aggregate in last season's UEFA Champions League last 16.
- Manchester United have lost four of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1), as many defeats as in their previous 71 combined (W51 D16 L4).
- Since losing their first two away games in the UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig have gone unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four times (D1).
- Manchester United are looking to win their opening two UEFA Champions League matches of a season for an eighth time, and only the second since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, last managing it in 2017/18 under Jose Mourinho.
- RB Leipzig will be the 108th different team Manchester United have hosted in a home European match in any competition. They are the eighth different German side to play away at Man Utd, with none of the previous seven winning their first away visit (D2 L5).
- Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 14 starts in major UEFA European competition for Sporting CP and his current side, scoring 12 goals and assisting five.