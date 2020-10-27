Man Utd v RB Leipzig preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Donny van de Beek is pushing to start Manchester United's Champions League Group H clash with RB Leipzig, while Anthony Martial is available having been suspended in recent Premier League matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without centre-back Eric Bailly as well as midfielder Jesse Lingard. Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been omitted from the European squad so cannot feature in the group stage.

RB Leipzig have injury concerns ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Marcel Halstenberg, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austria international Konrad Laimer and young German forward Fabrice Hartmann will all be missing.

Julian Nagelsmann is also sweating over the availability of defender Nordi Mukiele.

How to follow

Image: Dayot Upamecano is in line to feature in defence for RB Leipzig

Follow Man Utd vs RB Leipzig with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Manchester United

Opta stats

Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet for the first time in European competition, whilst the Red Devils have won just one of their last four matches against German opposition in Europe (D1 L2).

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches against German sides in European competition (W7 D3), with their last such defeat coming at the hands of Bayern Munich in April 2001 (0-1).

RB Leipzig have won both of their matches versus English teams in European competition without conceding a goal - beating Spurs 4-0 on aggregate in last season's UEFA Champions League last 16.

Manchester United have lost four of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1), as many defeats as in their previous 71 combined (W51 D16 L4).

