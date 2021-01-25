Man Utd vs Sheff Utd preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Sheff Utd in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
Marcus Rashford is available for Manchester United's return to Premier League action against Sheffield United.
The forward tweaked his knee towards the end of Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his availability after training fully on Tuesday morning.
Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have been absent recently, while Amad Diallo is closing in on his first matchday squad involvement and fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri has recovered from coronavirus.
Sheffield United are hoping forward Lys Mousset can overcome a knock to feature.
The Frenchman, who has missed the Blades' last three matches, is the only player on the club's injury list that could return.
The game comes too soon for Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie while Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Jack O'Connell face longer absences. John Egan is also out through suspension.
Jones Knows' prediction
I'm keen to get Sheffield United on my side for this one. Chris Wilder has found a formula that is generating progressive football once again - it's a shame it's come 10 games too late.
Trusting the Blades in the match result market looks too risky though as terrible finishing and defending their box properly will surely hold them back at Old Trafford. You can get 10/11 with Sky Bet on Wilder's boys with a +2 goal head start on the handicap, meaning you'll cop a return if they win, draw or lose by one goal. That makes perfect sense in what is likely to be a tougher assignment than many foresee for this Manchester United side.
However, I'm happy to invest in the shots market for this one. With the Blades now full of confidence again, their attacking patterns involving their wide players and midfield are flowing. This is yielding good territory and efforts at goal. In their last four games they have registered 67 shots at goal, averaging 16.75 per 90 minutes. Yes, two of those were against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup but they managed 16 in their clash with Tottenham.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side play in a progressive style that leaves them open to attacks on their goal, as showcased by facing 229 shots against this season - the seventh highest in the Premier League. They are happy to leave the back door open.
Depending on your style of punting, Sheffield United to have nine or more shots (5/6 with Sky Bet), 10 or more (11/8) or - for the brave souls - 13 or more (11/2) is an angle to get involved with.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)
ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Sheffield United to have nine or more shots (5/6 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review - All 20 clubs analysed in half-term report
In a bumper Review show, the panel recover from spitting out their coffee on Monday morning to react to the news that Frank Lampard has lost his job as Chelsea manager. Where did it go wrong for Lampard? Did he lack experience? And what would replacement Thomas Tuchel bring?
Jasper Taylor is joined by Roger Clarke, Gerard Brand and Mark McAdam for the latest Pitch to Post review, as we analyse all 20 Premier League clubs in the half-term review.
In possibly the most bizarre Premier League season in history, which has seen eight different leaders, we cover every team from the rise of Ole's United to the fall of Wilder's.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have won their last seven home top-flight encounters with Sheffield United, a run that stretches back to August 1975.
- Since a 2-1 win over Man Utd in August 1992 on the first ever day of the Premier League, Sheffield United have picked up just one point in eight top-flight meetings with the Red Devils (D1 L7).
- Sheffield United have kept one clean sheet in their last 34 top-flight matches against Manchester United, a 1-0 home win in September 1972; their last away league clean sheet against the Red Devils was in a 1-0 win in April 1962, with Alan Hodgkinson in goal for the Blades.
- Manchester United go into this match 35 points ahead of Sheffield United; they have won just one of their last six Premier League matches against teams they have had a 35+ point advantage in the table (D2 L3), losing two of their last three at home - 0-1 vs West Brom in April 2018 (50 pts ahead) and 0-2 vs Cardiff in May 2019 (35 pts ahead).
- After a six-game winless run at Old Trafford (D3 L3), Manchester United have won four of their last five home league games (D1), keeping three clean sheets in this run. However, 50% of Man Utd's total 12 home league goals this season have come in one game (6-2 vs Leeds).
- Sheffield United have won any of their last 15 Premier League away games (D3 L12), haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 14 Premier League away games (D2 L12), and haven't scored more than once in any of their last 20 Premier League away games (W2 D4 L14).
- Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in six goals in his three Premier League appearances against Sheffield United (3 goals, 3 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 43 minutes against the Blades.
- Anthony Martial's first Manchester United hat-trick was in their 3-0 home league win over Sheffield United last season - he has been directly involved in five of the Red Devils' last six Premier League goals against the Blades (4 goals, 1 assist).
- Bruno Fernandes has failed to either score or assist a goal in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since joining Manchester United last year.
- All seven of Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick's Premier League goals have come against four of the six ever-present sides in the competition (3 v Chelsea, 2 v Man Utd, 1 v Arsenal, 1 v Tottenham). He's the highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 100% of his goals to come against sides to have played in every season.