Man Utd vs Sheff Utd preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Sheff Utd in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Marcus Rashford is available for Manchester United's return to Premier League action against Sheffield United.

The forward tweaked his knee towards the end of Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his availability after training fully on Tuesday morning.

Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have been absent recently, while Amad Diallo is closing in on his first matchday squad involvement and fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri has recovered from coronavirus.

Sheffield United are hoping forward Lys Mousset can overcome a knock to feature.

The Frenchman, who has missed the Blades' last three matches, is the only player on the club's injury list that could return.

The game comes too soon for Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie while Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Jack O'Connell face longer absences. John Egan is also out through suspension.

How to follow

Follow Man Utd vs Sheff Utd in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

I'm keen to get Sheffield United on my side for this one. Chris Wilder has found a formula that is generating progressive football once again - it's a shame it's come 10 games too late.

Trusting the Blades in the match result market looks too risky though as terrible finishing and defending their box properly will surely hold them back at Old Trafford. You can get 10/11 with Sky Bet on Wilder's boys with a +2 goal head start on the handicap, meaning you'll cop a return if they win, draw or lose by one goal. That makes perfect sense in what is likely to be a tougher assignment than many foresee for this Manchester United side.

However, I'm happy to invest in the shots market for this one. With the Blades now full of confidence again, their attacking patterns involving their wide players and midfield are flowing. This is yielding good territory and efforts at goal. In their last four games they have registered 67 shots at goal, averaging 16.75 per 90 minutes. Yes, two of those were against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup but they managed 16 in their clash with Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side play in a progressive style that leaves them open to attacks on their goal, as showcased by facing 229 shots against this season - the seventh highest in the Premier League. They are happy to leave the back door open.

Depending on your style of punting, Sheffield United to have nine or more shots (5/6 with Sky Bet), 10 or more (11/8) or - for the brave souls - 13 or more (11/2) is an angle to get involved with.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Sheffield United to have nine or more shots (5/6 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

