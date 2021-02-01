Man Utd vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
Manchester United have no new injury concerns following their 0-0 draw with Arsenal. Scott McTominay had to come off with stomach cramp there but is available for selection.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to freshen up his side after monitoring his players' energy levels after the three-day turnaround.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has a number of injury issues to contend with ahead of Southampton trip to Old Trafford.
Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu all suffered knocks in the defeat to Aston Villa and are major doubts for Tuesday.
Trending
- Is Davies Liverpool's 'Ighalo signing'?
- Liverpool agree Kabak deal, Mustafi to join Schalke
- Neville: Party time over, Liverpool are back
- Deadline Day: Done deals
- WBA agree Maitland-Niles loan with Arsenal
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- Lennon: Liverpool 'gazumped' us to Davies signing
- Is Ole trying it the Fergie way in big games?
- Liverpool agree Kabak deal, Mustafi to join Schalke
- Is Dias' City impact similar to Van Dijk's?
The injuries come as further bad news for Southampton, who are already without Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu and Nathan Tella.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows' prediction
The smart way of attacking this game is surely to get Southampton on your side in some regard. As Gary Neville said: this United team are an odd bunch.
Only Manchester City have scored more first goals in Premier League games this season than the fast-starting Saints (12), including racing into a 2-0 lead at St Mary's in the corresponding fixture. However, United showed their ability at creating turnarounds in matches by winning that clash 3-2 eventually - no team has won more points from losing positions than them this season (21).
With that in mind, the 14/1 for Southampton to be winning at half time and the full-time result to be a draw certainly represents an intriguing betting angle.
United have not scored from open play in their last two fixtures but you cannot accuse Luke Shaw of lacking in creativity. His resurgence to form has given United a new attacking dimension down the left. Since December 19, no defender has created more chances for a team-mate than Shaw (22) - more than Joao Cancelo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.
In fact, it's the exactly the same number of chances created as Bruno Fernandes in that period with only Jack Grealish (32) and Mason Mount (29) having created more in the Premier League. It's therefore quite surprising to see 4/1 available on Shaw to register an assist, especially with Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton's most reliable right-back - still unavailable.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review: Why are Man Utd so shy in big games?
There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?
In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?
In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.
And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.
Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider
Opta stats
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with Southampton (W4 D5), though are looking to complete their first league double over them since their title-winning campaign of 2012-13.
- Having lost 13 of their first 14 Premier League away games against Man Utd (D1), Southampton have lost just two of their last seven visits to Old Trafford (W2 D3).
- Manchester United have come from behind to win 10 different Premier League games against Southampton, including a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at St Mary's this season. No side has come from behind to beat another more often in the competition's history (Man Utd also 10 vs Newcastle).
- Of all teams to have played at least 10 Premier League games in a specific month, no-one has a higher win rate than Manchester United do in February, with the Red Devils winning 68 of their 100 February games in the competition.
- Manchester United have lost four of their 10 Premier League home games so far this season (W4 D2) - it's already the third highest number of defeats the Red Devils have suffered in a single Premier League campaign, after 2001-02 (6) and 2013-14 (7).
- Southampton have failed to score in each of their last two Premier League away games, having only failed to find the net in two of their previous 25 on the road. Saints last went three without scoring in October 2018 under Mark Hughes.
- Manchester United have drawn four Premier League matches goalless this season - in only three previous seasons have they had more: five in 2015/16 and six in both 2004/05 and 2016/17.
- Southampton have lost their last three Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 15 (W8 D5 L2). They last lost four in a row in the competition in April 2018.
- Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse's direct free-kick goal against Manchester United in the November meeting between the sides was the eighth direct free-kick scored in this Premier League fixture, the joint-most of any fixture in Premier League history along with Liverpool versus Man Utd.
- Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score twice and assist once against Southampton in their 3-2 win in November. The last United player to score 2+ goals in consecutive Premier League appearances against an opponent was Cristiano Ronaldo versus West Ham in October 2008.