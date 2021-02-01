Man Utd vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Manchester United have no new injury concerns following their 0-0 draw with Arsenal. Scott McTominay had to come off with stomach cramp there but is available for selection.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to freshen up his side after monitoring his players' energy levels after the three-day turnaround.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw against Manchester United in the Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl has a number of injury issues to contend with ahead of Southampton trip to Old Trafford.

Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu all suffered knocks in the defeat to Aston Villa and are major doubts for Tuesday.

3:11 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Southampton in the Premier League

The injuries come as further bad news for Southampton, who are already without Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu and Nathan Tella.

How to follow

Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

The smart way of attacking this game is surely to get Southampton on your side in some regard. As Gary Neville said: this United team are an odd bunch.

Only Manchester City have scored more first goals in Premier League games this season than the fast-starting Saints (12), including racing into a 2-0 lead at St Mary's in the corresponding fixture. However, United showed their ability at creating turnarounds in matches by winning that clash 3-2 eventually - no team has won more points from losing positions than them this season (21).

With that in mind, the 14/1 for Southampton to be winning at half time and the full-time result to be a draw certainly represents an intriguing betting angle.

United have not scored from open play in their last two fixtures but you cannot accuse Luke Shaw of lacking in creativity. His resurgence to form has given United a new attacking dimension down the left. Since December 19, no defender has created more chances for a team-mate than Shaw (22) - more than Joao Cancelo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

In fact, it's the exactly the same number of chances created as Bruno Fernandes in that period with only Jack Grealish (32) and Mason Mount (29) having created more in the Premier League. It's therefore quite surprising to see 4/1 available on Shaw to register an assist, especially with Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton's most reliable right-back - still unavailable.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?

In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?

In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.

And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.

Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider

Opta stats