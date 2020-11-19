Man Utd vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must monitor several players ahead of the visit of West Brom.

Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones were the only players unable to train on the eve of the match, but Solskjaer has suggested Mason Greenwood may not make the game as he returns from illness, and is also waiting to see if Marcus Rashford had any reaction following a shoulder complaint.

Victor Lindelof will have an ongoing back issue assessed on Saturday, but Alex Telles could make his Premier League debut having been laid low following a positive Covid-19 test.

Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo continue to build up fitness.

0:59 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no doubts about Mason Greenwood's talent or attitude and reminded people of how much progress the Manchester United forward has made in a short space of time

West Brom expect to have defender Branislav Ivanovic, forward Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson all available following self-isolation after positive Covid-19 tests.

Ivanovic and Pereira had both been unavailable for the defeat by Tottenham before the international break, while Robinson has completed his 10-day isolation period after testing positive for the virus while away with the Republic of Ireland.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) has started some group training and midfielder Sam Field (knee) is also stepping up his own rehabilitation.

Image: Callum Robinson tested positive while he was away with the Republic of Ireland

How to follow

2:14 A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek nine of the Premier League

Follow Man Utd vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

"A real six-pointer," according to a Liverpool supporting mate of mine. Cheeky.

I did point out in reply that United are just a win away from seventh and very much in the running at 5/2 for a top-four finish. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't the second coming of Sir Alex Ferguson but he's got a team certainly that are top-four quality, whether that's enough or where United need to be is another matter altogether. A rise up the table is forthcoming though.

Was a corner turned against Everton? It wasn't pretty but once again Solskjaer showed he knows how to get a result when it matters. This should be a much easier and less stressful evening for his side. Slaven Bilic's boys have not scored in four of their last five matches and counting last season too, have not won a football match in 12 attempts.

The 6/5 for United to win without conceding should be noted for those planning any accumulators this weekend.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

3:12 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Everton

Manchester United haven't lost consecutive league matches against West Brom since December 1980, with the Baggies winning their last Premier League encounter with Man Utd 1-0 in April 2018.

West Brom have won three of their last five away league games against Man Utd (D1 L1), including their last such visit in April 2018 (1-0). The Baggies had won just one of their last 31 league visits to face Man Utd prior to this run.

Man Utd have failed to score in three of their last four home league games against West Brom, as many as in their previous 53 such matches against them. Indeed, the Red Devils have failed to score in their last two against West Brom at home, last going three in a row without scoring at Old Trafford vs an opponent against Arsenal in September 1982.

Manchester United are winless in their four Premier League home games so far this season (D1 L3), while they're winless in their last six at home overall in the competition (D3 L3). They last failed to win any of their first five at home in a league season back in 1972-73, while they last had a longer overall winless home run in March 1978 (7 games).

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over West Brom

Pitch to Post Preview podcast: Smith on Pep's City contract and Arsenal's issues

Alan Smith joins Peter Smith on this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast to discuss Pep Guardiola's new Man City contract, Tottenham's title hopes and what's going wrong at Arsenal.

Plus, Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor has the latest on Liverpool's growing injury list ahead of their clash with Leicester, and his colleague Mark McAdam lifts the lid on Southampton's strong start to the season.

Plus Sky Sports football journalist Ron Walker talks Leicester and West Ham, and makes his Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend.

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify