Manchester United 1-1 West Ham: Hosts into Champions League places as Hammers secure safety

Manchester United moved into the Champions League places after a 1-1 draw with West Ham, setting up a European showdown with Leicester on the final day of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had to come from behind to secure a point at Old Trafford and it was a bizarre incident that gave West Ham the lead at the end of the first half.

Paul Pogba gave away a penalty after raising his arms as a driven Declan Rice free-kick headed his way. His initial reaction looked like the ball had hit him in the face but a VAR review saw that it was a clear handball, with Michail Antonio (45+1) netting his sixth goal in three games from the penalty spot.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said of the incident during co-commentary: "It's rubbish from him... You don't do that. You take it in your grid."

Image: Declan Rice's strike hit Paul Pogba on the arms to give West Ham a penalty

But West Ham's lead did not last long. On his 50th appearance for Manchester United - becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone since Ryan Giggs in 1992 - Mason Greenwood (51) levelled things up with a low drive just after the break.

The point takes Manchester United into third above Chelsea - who play Liverpool at 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports - and Leicester, with Sunday's final-day showdown at the King Power Stadium set to be a straight shootout for a Champions League spot and will be shown live on Sky Sports. For West Ham, they remain in 16th on 38 points and are safe from relegation.

How Man Utd rose into the top four

Image: Mason Greenwood celebrates after equalising for Manchester United

It was a sluggish first half but Manchester United went close in the opening few minutes. Anthony Martial tried his luck inside three minutes, but the West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made a leaping, one-handed save to keep him out. Not long after, Greenwood's shot drove straight into the hands of Fabianski before Martial blazed wide after some neat build-up play.

West Ham had contained Manchester United well for much of the first half and began to test their opponents after the drinks break. Going into the game, the Hammers had scored 10 goals from corners this season - the joint-highest with Liverpool and Everton - and almost did so again around the half-hour mark. Mark Noble played a short corner to Jarrod Bowen, with the latter floating a cross into the middle. Angelo Ogbonna rose to meet the ball but under pressure from Harry Maguire, he could only send his effort past the post.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Fosu-Mensah (6), Williams (7), Maguire (7), Lindelof (7), Matic (7), Pogba (6), Fernandes (6), Greenwood (7), Rashford (6), Martial (6).



Subs used: Wan-Bissaka (6), Ighalo (n/a).



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Cresswell (7), Johnson (8), Diop (7), Ogbonna (7), Noble (7), Rice (7), Soucek (7), Fornals (7), Bowen (7), Antonio (7).



Subs used: Masuaku (5), Haller (5), Yarmolenko (n/a).



Man of the match: Ben Johnson.

Both sides tried to sneak a lead late in the first half. Marcus Rashford sent a thunderous effort goalwards, but forced a strong save from Fabianski before Greenwood's low drive was blocked by the legs of Ogbonna. At the other end, the in-form Antonio found a cross from Ben Johnson, getting the better of Victor Lindelof, but could only direct his header straight at David de Gea.

However, Antonio did score from the penalty spot after Pogba's indiscretion. Noble tapped a short free kick to Rice, with the midfielder's thunderous strike initially appearing to hit Pogba in the face. But a VAR review showed that Pogba had, in fact, raised his arms as the ball came towards him, giving West Ham an easy penalty for handball. Antonio scored his first ever career penalty past De Gea, taking his tally to 10 for the season.

Team news David de Gea started for Man Utd after an error-strewn performance in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea led to increased scrutiny around the goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made four changes from the Chelsea game, with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood back in the XI along with a rare start for Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Daniel James made way.

For West Ham, they named the same matchday squad as they did for a vital 3-1 win against Watford on Friday.

But their lead did not last long as Manchester United equalised six minutes after the restart. It was a neat passage of play between Pogba, Martial and Greenwood. The teenager received a slotted pass from Martial in the middle of five West Ham defenders before finishing low past Fabianski as Issa Diop struggled to get back.

As the half went on, West Ham had the best chances to score. Bowen's strike deflected off the foot of Brandon Williams, forcing De Gea to jump up and tip the effort over the crossbar. Just after, Rice was given acres of space to set up a shot and it was another fierce drive, but it just whistled past the top left corner.

Odion Ighalo could have snatched a late winner after coming on as a late substitute. He picked up a neat cut-back from Greenwood but could only send his shot fizzing past the post as Manchester United ended the game on level terms.

Man of the match - Ben Johnson

⚽️ Mason Greenwood (18 years, 295 days)

⭐️ 4th youngest player to reach 10 PL goals (after Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney & Francis Jeffers)

⭐️ 2nd youngest player to score 10 PL goals in a season, after Michael Owen (18 years, 62 days in 1997-98) pic.twitter.com/Ti5wJQQeUl — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 22, 2020

A third Premier League start for the young right-back and he put in another impressive performance. He kept Rashford quiet for much of the evening - the striker only had one shot - and racked up some good numbers.

He had 74 touches, was involved in 13 duels, made five tackles and five clearances - all the highest for West Ham - with 29 of his 44 passes completed. If he continues in this vein, he could become a first-team regular next season.

Opta stats

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games (W8 D5), which is now the Norwegian's best-ever run in the competition with the club and his best ever league run in his managerial career with a single club.

No teenager has ever scored more goals in a single season in all competitions for Man Utd than Mason Greenwood (17 - level with George Best in 1965-66, Brian Kidd in 1967-68 and Wayne Rooney in 2004-05).

West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored eight goals in the Premier League since the restart, the joint-most of any player alongside Raheem Sterling. He now has 10 Premier League goals this season - his best tally in a single campaign in the competition.

What's next?

The final day of the season sees Manchester United travel to Leicester, which will be a straight shootout for the Champions League places and shown live on Sky Sports. West Ham will host Aston Villa, with both games kicking off at 4pm.