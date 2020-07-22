Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United will be 100-per-cent fresh for Leicester showdown

Manchester United's Anthony Martial cuts a dejected figure after the draw

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed his side will be "100-per-cent fresh" to take on Leicester in their Champions League 'play-off' on the final day of the Premier League season.

Mason Greenwood's second-half strike ensured United moved into the top four with a 1-1 draw with West Ham, but it was a below-par display from Solskjaer's men at Old Trafford.

After seeing a 19-match unbeaten run come to an abrupt halt in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, United looked fatigued and short on ideas in the second period against the Hammers.

However, the result means a draw on Sunday at Leicester will guarantee a top-four spot for United, regardless of what happens in Chelsea's game against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "We started OK but in the last 10-15 minutes of the first half it became a bit frantic. We gave them the chance to counter-attack and gave some daft fouls away. They've got players of a good size that are always a danger. The penalty made it hard for us second half.

"We've not been dealt the best of hands with the recovery times in the last couple of weeks but that's because we've been in the FA Cup. That's how it is but we've got three days now... the extra day before Sunday will make us 100-per-cent fresh.

"We've given ourselves a great opportunity. We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we'd be OK with a draw, but we'll be going there to win. You'll prepare as you always do to go and win the game."

There were points on Wednesday night when it looked like United would blow this chance - no more so than when Michail Antonio scored from the penalty spot late in the first half after the video assistant referee picked up a blatant Paul Pogba handball.

Former United captain Gary Neville said in his role as a Sky Sports commentator it was "embarrassing" for Pogba to protect his face when Declan Rice took aim, and homegrown-talent Greenwood spared the Frenchman's blushes with a low strike early in the second half.

Solskjaer added: "I've not seen the incident on telly but I've been told he's blocked his face so it's a penalty even if the ball was heading for the corner flag. We've got an open group and you hold your hands up at times.

"He should've taken it in the mush, but it's a natural reaction to protect your face."

'Greenwood will score more and more'

3:41 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood produces every time as his goal helped earn Manchester United a draw with West Ham Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood produces every time as his goal helped earn Manchester United a draw with West Ham

Greenwood, 18, moved level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney as United's top-scoring teenager in a single season - a 17th of the campaign that could prove pivotal come the final shake-up.

"It was a massive goal and he'll score many more," Solskjaer said. "There's many games left for him. He's got hopefully five more games this season with the Europa League to add to that. He always strikes the ball really sweet.

"He produces every time... he's always in the box and he'll have more chances.

"There's fantastic names he's alongside. So it's up to him. It's up to Mason now to become whatever he wants to become. If he keeps on learning and keeps on perfecting his finishing, he'll get there."

Moyes' return tinged with disappointment

3:40 David Moyes says West Ham produced a great performance in earning a point David Moyes says West Ham produced a great performance in earning a point

The point guarantees West Ham's Premier League survival. The Hammers have collected eight points in their last five Premier League games against United, more than they managed in their previous 18 league encounters.

Manager David Moyes told Sky Sports: "It was a great performance as we were under a lot of pressure in the first half. Manchester United moved the ball really well at times. We managed to get a goal just before half-time which was a big difference to us.

"I thought we actually played better after United equalised. That was arguably our best spell in the whole game, but I'm really pleased.

"It's a difficult place to come and they've been playing really well recently. But we've been playing really well too and our players are in good form at the moment.

"I thought we started quite timid and passive in the first 10 minutes which wasn't the game plan, but we grew into the game and in the second half we showed a bit more quality and played better."

West Ham were 17th and one point above the relegation zone when he took charge but, having secured the club's Premier League status for a ninth successive season, the Scot can reflect on a job well done.

The Hammers have dropped 26 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other team in the competition in 2019/20.

While West Ham are now assured of another season in the Premier League, Moyes feels his side deserved all three points.

"I always felt our survival would go to the last game of the season," he added. "When you looked at our fixture list when I came in, I felt it would be really difficult to win games. We struggled at the start because of the quality of the teams.

"We had Liverpool twice, Manchester City and then Leicester away in the opening four or five weeks. But we always felt there would be a period of games when we'd have a chance.

"This was one where we thought it would be harder to take points. Getting a draw is good, but it's tinged with a bit of disappointment that we couldn't go on and get a second goal."

Moyes admitted it will take time to turn the club into European contenders - but in the same way he called for time in position as Man Utd boss, he believes his task at the London Stadium will not be an overnight fix.

"I don't think West Ham can suddenly go from this position to fifth or sixth in the league. I hope I can do it, because I've said 'promise less and deliver more'.

"I'm not going to promise the West Ham supporters that we're going to do something out of this world by being something completely different because we've probably not got the finance to do that and we're going to have to build.

"But I think the players have looked fitter, have had more energy and had more commitment to the club. The two boys who came in January have added some real quality and have made a real difference. We want to keep adding to that if we can."

Maguire: We weren't good enough

3:54 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says Paul Pogba has apologised to the players after giving away a penalty in their draw with West Ham Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says Paul Pogba has apologised to the players after giving away a penalty in their draw with West Ham

United have won 10 of their 19 home league games this season (D7 L2); only in 2016/17 (eight) and 2013/14 (nine) have they enjoyed fewer home victories in a Premier League campaign.

Defender Harry Maguire told Sky Sports: "We came into the game wanting three points so we're disappointed. When we play at Old Trafford, we want to play every game possible, and we started the game well on the front foot, dominating the first 30 minutes.

"We should've scored during that period but we needed the ball to just bounce for us, or we needed to be a bit more clinical in front of goal.

"We then conceded a soft goal which made it hard for ourselves, but we showed a good reaction at the start of the second half. We huffed and puffed but we weren't good enough.

"We gave the ball away far too much. The momentum of the game just kept stopping with the subs, the drinks' break and the VAR. But we can't use excuses, as we gave the ball away far too cheaply and gave them far too much possession for our liking.

"The schedule has been ridiculous... I think we've played something like four games in nine days, but it's no excuse as we're fully prepared. We started with a high tempo so I wouldn't say we've run out of steam. We've got a huge game now on Sunday and we're looking forward to it.

"The intensity from us wasn't there at the end of the game today, but come Sunday I'm sure we'll be ready."

On the penalty, Maguire defended his team-mate Pogba, adding: "It was a natural reaction. Should he have done it? Probably he should've taken one in the face, but he's apologised and has held his hands up. It's a natural instinct to protect your face.

"It was soft because it's probably not ending up in a goal and then they've been given a great chance to take the lead."

