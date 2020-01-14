Manchester United vs Wolves preview

Bernard Ashley-Seal holds off Andreas Pereira in the first leg

The team news and stats ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted there is a question mark over the involvement of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young for Manchester United.

Rashford was withdrawn in the second half of the win against Norwich, with Solskjaer admitting he might need to "see how we can manage him." Shaw has suffered from illness, as well as a hamstring problem, while Ashley Young was deemed not fit enough to face the Canaries.

Diogo Jota will miss out again for Wolves. Jota is recovering from a calf problem, while defender Willy Boly is still recovering from a fractured ankle.

Stat of the game: Manchester United are without a win in five games against Wolves in all competitions (D3 L2) since a 5-0 victory in the Premier League in March 2012.

Fourth-round tie: Away game against Tranmere or Watford on Sunday 26 January (kick-off 3pm).

