Man City vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Manchester City are without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League.

The pair were both in action for Brazil in the early hours of Friday and will not be back from South America in time to face the Clarets on Saturday.

Forward Ferran Torres (foot) is also out after suffering injury on international duty meaning Raheem Sterling could be handed a rare start but midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention.

Burnley will be without captain Ben Mee, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

That could mean another start for summer signing Nathan Collins in central defence, while Connor Roberts could be involved for the first time after playing in both games for Wales during the international break.

Maxwel Cornet has recovered from his hamstring problem but Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor have both picked up knocks and are touch and go while Dale Stephens remains sidelined.

How to follow

Last time out...

My aim through these prediction/betting snippets is to try and guide you towards a potential angle of profit that is drenched with value - but I'm really struggling with this one. Manchester City are available to back at 1/11 with Sky Bet for good reason - but you didn't need to be told that.

Sean Dyche just doesn't know how to stop them. Burnley have lost each of their last eight meetings vs City in all competitions by an aggregate score of 30-1 with Pep Guardiola's side winning the last six Premier League games by a 22-1 aggregate score. For those playing the accumulators this weekend, perhaps a City win to nil is a shrewder way of boosting the price to a more respectable 4/6 with Sky Bet.

However, tipping something at odds-on when it is fairly priced isn't really my style.

Sometimes the best bet is no bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 4-0

Opta stats

