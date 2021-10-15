Man City vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Manchester City are without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League.
The pair were both in action for Brazil in the early hours of Friday and will not be back from South America in time to face the Clarets on Saturday.
Forward Ferran Torres (foot) is also out after suffering injury on international duty meaning Raheem Sterling could be handed a rare start but midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention.
Burnley will be without captain Ben Mee, who has tested positive for coronavirus.
That could mean another start for summer signing Nathan Collins in central defence, while Connor Roberts could be involved for the first time after playing in both games for Wales during the international break.
Maxwel Cornet has recovered from his hamstring problem but Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor have both picked up knocks and are touch and go while Dale Stephens remains sidelined.
How to follow
Follow Man City vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.
Last time out...
Jones Knows' prediction
My aim through these prediction/betting snippets is to try and guide you towards a potential angle of profit that is drenched with value - but I'm really struggling with this one. Manchester City are available to back at 1/11 with Sky Bet for good reason - but you didn't need to be told that.
Sean Dyche just doesn't know how to stop them. Burnley have lost each of their last eight meetings vs City in all competitions by an aggregate score of 30-1 with Pep Guardiola's side winning the last six Premier League games by a 22-1 aggregate score. For those playing the accumulators this weekend, perhaps a City win to nil is a shrewder way of boosting the price to a more respectable 4/6 with Sky Bet.
However, tipping something at odds-on when it is fairly priced isn't really my style.
Sometimes the best bet is no bet.
SCORE PREDICTION: 4-0
Opta stats
- Man City's last four home games against Burnley in all competitions have finished 5-0 to the Citizens. No team in English football has ever won 5+ home games in a row against an opponent by 5+ goals before.
- Burnley have lost each of their last eight meetings with Man City in all competitions by an aggregate score of 30-1.
- Man City have taken 28 points from their last 30 available against Burnley in the Premier League (W9 D1), since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.
- After conceding twice in four consecutive home league games towards the end of last season, Man City have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four at the Etihad, winning three of those games 5-0. However, they did fail to score in their last home league match, last failing to find the net in consecutive Premier League home games in November 2010 (3 in a row).
- Burnley are winless in their last 10 league games (D3 L7), the longest current run without a win in the top four tiers of English football. However, each of their last four Premier League victories have come away from home.
- No team has conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season than Man City (3), with all three of their goals conceded coming in the second half of games. Indeed, the Citizens have also faced fewer shots (42), fewer shots on target (10) and have the lowest xG against total (4) in the competition this term.
- No side has used fewer players in the Premier League so far this season than Burnley (18), while the Clarets also have the highest average starting XI age in the competition this term (29 years and 39 days).
- Burnley's Sean Dyche could become just the second manager to win away against three different clubs who were reigning Premier League champions, after Sir Alex Ferguson (Blackburn, Arsenal and Man City). Dyche led the Clarets to victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2017-18, and against Liverpool at Anfield last season.
- Riyad Mahrez has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has vs any other side in the competition (8). Seven of these eight goals have been in five games with Manchester City, including a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season.
- Gabriel Jesus has been involved in six goals in his six Premier League starts for Man City this season (2 goals, 4 assists), with his four assists as many as he managed in 29 appearances in the competition last season.