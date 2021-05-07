Man City vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Manchester City are without defender John Stones as they bid to clinch the Premier League title against fellow Champions League finalists Chelsea on Saturday.

The England international completes his three-match domestic suspension for his sending off in the victory against Aston Villa last month.

City have no new fitness concerns following their exertions against Paris St Germain in midweek and centre-back Eric Garcia could be available again after illness.

2:17 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not be planning for the Champions League final until they have wrapped up the Premier League title

Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea as he continues to battle past hamstring trouble.

The Croatia midfielder will also be a doubt for the Blues' Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Boss Thomas Tuchel still hopes to have the former Real Madrid man fit in time for the FA Cup final against Leicester, however.

Image: Sergio Aguero is congratulated by his Man City team-mates at Crystal Palace

Man City's champagne was put on ice after Man Utd vs Liverpool was postponed but could Saturday finally be the day?

City moved to the brink of glory with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend.

That result took them to 80 points - 13 clear of closest rivals Manchester United, who can only get a maximum of 82 points if they win all their remaining fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's side would have been crowned champions without playing and with four games to spare, had United lost to Liverpool.

A United draw would have effectively sealed the title for the blue half of Manchester, because of City's vastly superior goal difference, but fan protests at Old Trafford saw the game called off for safety and security reasons.

But City can now secure the title in front of the Sky Sports cameras if they can see off Tuchel's side in a meeting between the two Champions League finalists.

If they slip up - and Manchester United win on Sunday May 9 away to Aston Villa - the game at Newcastle on May 12 could be decisive.

How to follow

Manchester City vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Manchester City

Chelsea Saturday 8th May 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Last time out...

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win over Fulham in the Premier League

This is the dress rehearsal before the fireworks go off in Istanbul on May 29.

And what do we know about dress rehearsals? They are never the same as the real thing.

No matter how much our taste buds want this to be a pulsating encounter full of incidents and goals, the sensible strategy in this one is to oppose goals. Without even factoring in the likely match scenario of caution-focused football with both teams potentially playing with a focus elsewhere, the basic numbers paint a strong argument for a low-scoring encounter where chances will be hard to come by against resolute defences.

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge, Chelsea have kept 18 clean sheets in 24 games and have conceded just eight goals in 15 Premier League games under his watch. Amazingly, over half of those came in one game against West Brom.

Then you have the City wall, led masterfully by - arguably - the best defender on the planet in Ruben Dias. This is a defence that has stopped Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland from scoring over the past month. And one that when Dias and John Stones are partnered together have conceded just eight goals in 21 matches.

Much like the FA Cup tie between the pair, this will be a game of chess played out in an environment where a draw will do just fine for both managers. The 0-0 at 8/1 with Sky Bet has to be a runner.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: Back the 0-0 correct score (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

None of the last 11 Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Chelsea have finished level, with the Citizens winning seven to Chelsea's four. Man City had only won seven of their first 36 Premier League meetings with the Blues (D7 L22).

Chelsea have lost their last three away league games against Man City by an aggregate score of 9-1. Their last win at the Etihad was in December 2016 under Antonio Conte (3-1).

Victory for Manchester City would see them win the Premier League title for the fifth time, with only Manchester United (13) winning the trophy more since its foundation in 1992.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 24 home Premier League games against London sides (W20 D3), going unbeaten in each of their last 14 such matches (W12 D2), since losing 2-3 versus Crystal Palace in December 2018.

Manchester City have kept 18 clean sheets in 34 Premier League games this season, one more than they'd registered across the entire 2019-20 campaign - their highest such total in a single season in the competition is 20 in 2018-19.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 15 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel - the most shutouts recorded by any manager in their first 15 games in the competition's history. The Blues are looking to win three league games in a row without conceding for the first time since November 2017.

Having failed to win any of his first five meetings with Pep Guardiola in all competitions, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the last meeting between the two managers in the FA Cup semi-final last month.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith to discuss Manchester City and Chelsea reaching the Champions League final ahead of their clash at the Etihad this weekend.

He also picks out some standout performers from both sides, explaining how Ruben Dias has transformed City, and praising the rise of Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

Sky Sports football writers Oli Yew and Ben Grounds are also on the show to discuss Arsenal's Europa League exit and Man Utd's progress to the final - and what comes next for both sides, with Mikel Arteta under pressure and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looking to kick on.

Ben also assesses the top-four race, with some key fixtures coming up, and makes his pitch for what he thinks will happen in the Premier League this weekend!