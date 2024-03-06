Man City 3-1 Copenhagen (agg 6-2): Erling Haaland on target as City progress to Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City eased their way into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Copenhagen to secure a 6-2 aggregate win.

Goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez inside the first nine minutes of the match ended any threat of a shock and though Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the Danish side, Erling Haaland scored his inevitable goal before the half was out.

Pep Guardiola left Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden on the bench, withdrawing Rodri at half-time - an indication that the holders fancied that the job had been all but done in Denmark. They go into the Premier League title clash with Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, in good shape.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Lewis (7), Akanji (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (6), Rodri (7), Kovacic (7), Bobb (7), Alvarez (7), Nunes (6), Haaland (7).



Subs: Gomez (7), Stones (6), Hamilton (6), Wright (n/a).



Copenhagen: Grabara (4), Ankersen (6), Jelert (6), Vavro (6), McKenna (6), Diks (6), Froholdt (6), Oskarsson (7), Clem (6), Achouri (6), Elyounoussi (7).



Subs: Bardghji (6), Mattsson (7), Hojlund (6), Cornelius (5), Meling (6).



Player of the match: Manuel Akanji.

How Man City won it

Having retained only four of the starting line-up that saw off Manchester United at the weekend, there was an opportunity for some of the fringe players to impress and Oscar Bobb was particularly lively from the outset. It did not take City long to ease ahead.

Alvarez's outswinger from a corner on the right found Akanji marked at the near post but not tightly enough. The centre-back was able to swing his right foot at the ball and score with a side-footed volley. There was not much tension to ease but that did it.

Team news Only Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland kept their places from the weekend's win against Man Utd in the derby. It meant the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench, while Jeremy Doku was not included in the squad.

Alvarez had a goal of his own inside nine minutes but this owed much to Kamil Grabara's error in the Copenhagen goal. Rodri had struck the frame of the goal with the initial chance and when Alvarez shot on the angle, the goalkeeper fumbled it into his own net.

Elyounoussi, the former Southampton forward, did give the away support a lift, however, with perhaps the goal of the night. Running from deep, he threaded the ball in behind and Orri Oskarsson's clever backheel allowed him to collect the return pass and score.

Enter Haaland. The striker was not among those rested, aiming to add to his Champions League tally, and he had his goal in first-half stoppage-time. Seizing upon Rodri's angled pass, the Norwegian dropped the shoulder and fired low into the net to make it three.

The second half was largely uneventful but for Matheus Nunes suffering a dislocated finger and Rico Lewis's deflected strike that hit the crossbar in stoppage-time.

Guardiola managed to avoid more serious injuries to his side, coming through this tie unscathed and keeping hopes of an unlikely repeat of the treble alive.

Akanji: We are one of the favourites

"The first two goals made it easier for us because then we are already up four goals," player of the match Akanji told TNT Sports. "It was really hard for them to come back We had a phase where we did not play very well but we did what we had to do today."

With Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all through to the quarter-finals, the latter stages of this season's Champions League look stacked. But Guardiola's side still look to be the team to beat as they seek to retain the trophy.

"We will see how the tournament goes but we are feeling good right now," added Akanji. "We are confident going into the next round. We are one of the favourites but we still have to prove it."

Guardiola: Now we believe

"We scored early on. We knew it, this game is just who scored. We were lucky to do it with a corner and Julian. Next round and still we are there in this competition."

Asked why Haaland played almost the entire game, staying on even after progression was all but guaranteed, Guardiola told TNT Sports: "He needs rhythm. He needs to play. We need him. He made an incredible goal, really nice one. Really good."

Image: Erling Haaland scores Man City's third goal of the night against FC Copenhagen

Who can stop City? Nobody, according to the opposition boss at the Etihad on Wednesday evening. "They are going to win it," said Jacob Neestrup, the Copenhagen manager. "They are. We have played very good teams but they are just a level up."

With City having lost only one two-legged tie in the Champions League in five years - that dramatic defeat to Real Madrid - he has a point. Does Guardiola agree? "I think we are well respected by our opponents. The consistency is there," he explained.

"I remember when I arrived, the club did not believe we could do it. It was step by step. A question of time, the process. The problem is that managers of modern team don't have time to do it. They gave me time. Now we are a team that believes we can do it."

Man City's win in stats

Manchester City have won 28 of their last 30 home games in the Champions League (drawing the other two). They are only the second side to go 30 or more consecutive home matches without defeat in the competition, after Barcelona (38 from 2013 to 2020).

City are the first side in major European competition history to score three or more goals in nine consecutive home matches.

Since Erling Haaland made his Champions League debut in September 2019, he is the outright overall top scorer with 41 goals, one ahead of Robert Lewandowski (40).

Julian Alvarez has been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 Champions League appearances for Manchester City despite only starting three of those games.

Jacob Wright, 18, became the 27th different teenager handed his Champions League debut by Pep Guardiola - only Arsène Wenger (43) has ever awarded more in the competition's history.

Copenhagen became the first team to start three teenagers in a Champions League knockout match since Ajax against Borussia Dortmund in 1996.

Champions Man City head to Anfield on Sunday to face title rivals Liverpool in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports from 3pm; kick-off 3.45pm.

Copenhagen host struggling Lygnby in the Danish Superliga on Sunday; kick-off 3pm.

