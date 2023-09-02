Manchester City 5-1 Fulham: Erling Haaland scores hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's side stay perfect in the Premier League

Manchester City breezed past Fulham 5-1 to go top of the Premier League table at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but needed a controversial first-half VAR decision to help them on their way.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, before Tim Ream found immediate reply at the opposite end, tapping into an empty net after Ederson had kept out an effort from Raul Jimenez.

The goals were scored a mere two minutes apart, breathing life into an otherwise colourless contest, which was characterised by sloppy play, errors in possession and tactical fouls.

Controversy followed, though, as Nathan Ake converted Phil Foden's corner with a clever header in first-half stoppage time. Manuel Akanji, standing in an offside position, dummied the ball on its way through, meaning Bernd Leno's view was obstructed as he tried and failed to stop the effort crossing the line.

VAR looked at the incident, but declined to intervene, with Fulham boss Marco Silva incensed on the touchline at the perceived injustice. "He must have put the goalkeeper off, he must be interfering with the goalkeeper," said former referee Mike Dean on Soccer Saturday, having had the benefit of several replays. "That should be disallowed," Michael Dawson concurred. VAR disagreed.

Image: Erling Haaland scored his seventh hat-trick for Manchester City

The task was simple from then on, with the visitors unable to recover their composure, just at the moment Erling Haaland unearthed his. The Norwegian proceeded to find the net three times thereafter, his seventh hat-trick since joining City just over a year ago.

How City lucked out against Fulham

City maintained their perfect start, but that didn't tell the whole story on a day where the scoreline served to flatter the treble winners, and Haaland's hat-trick masked over a performance far from City's free-flowing best.

It was a disputed VAR decision that turned the game in the hosts' favour just before half-time, when Ake's header was allowed to stand to make it 2-1.

Image: Nathan Ake celebrates after scoring to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead against Fulham

Video assistant referee, Tony Harrington, ruled that Akanji did not interfere with play from an offside position even though he was in goalkeeper Leno's line of sight when he jumped over the ball.

Silva raged on the touchline at the decision, but had to keep his emotions in check having already received three yellow cards this season, and served a one-match touchline ban as a result. Fulham's players were equally inflamed on the pitch, protesting long and hard, even after the VAR decision had concluded. But the goal stood.

The stormy end to the first half appeared to take its toll on Fulham as City moved through the gears in the second period.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Fulham

Haaland was the one to end any further resistance, becoming the fastest player in top-flight history to reach 50 goal involvements, with 42 goals and nine assists in just 39 Premier League appearances.

He made it 3-1 just before the hour with a clinical low finish after Alvarez slipped him through, before a clumsy challenge on Alvarez from Issa Diop gifted the Norwegian the chance to convert from the penalty spot - atoning for last week's missed spot-kick against Sheffield United.

Haaland then completed his treble in injury time, sweeping home substitute Sergio Gomez' well-placed low cross.

Silva: Huge mistake - VAR has to disallow goal

Fulham manager Marco Silva:

"A huge, huge mistake from the linesman, but even more from the VAR. How is it possible not to disallow that goal?

"Everyone who plays football or played football or understands football is 100 per cent sure it is offside.

"For me, it is difficult to understand how the VAR cannot disallow the goal. The player was in a clear offside position."

Manchester City's first game after the international break is at West Ham on Saturday September 16. Kick-off 3pm.

Fulham return to action at home to Luton on the same Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

