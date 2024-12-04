Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League.
Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City 3
- B Silva (8th minute)
- K De Bruyne (31st minute)
- J Doku (57th minute)
Nottingham Forest 0
Man City 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Kevin De Bruyne inspires crucial win as City attempt to reignite Premier League title defence
Report and free match highlights as Kevin De Bruyne turned on the style to power Manchester City to a much-needed 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest; the Belgian teed up Bernardo Silva for the opener and scored City's second; Pep Guardiola's side are now nine points behind leaders Liverpool
Wednesday 4 December 2024 21:47, UK
Regular service resumed at the Eithad Stadium as Manchester City arrested their recent slump by thumping Nottingham Forest 3-0.
Kevin De Bruyne - left out of the starting XI for the defeat to Liverpool last weekend - was the instigator of everything good about City's free-flowing attacking play, crafting the first goal and scoring the second.
The hosts worked the opener from wide, as under-fire Ilkay Gundogan floated into space before dinking a cross towards the head of De Bruyne, who worked the ball onto the foot of Bernardo Silva for a simple tap-in.
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch free PL highlights
- Stream the Premier League with NOW
If City were devoid of confidence, on a baron run of four straight league defeats, it did not show. Chris Wood missed a one-vs-one with Stefan Ortega at one end, before Jeremy Doku punished at the other, ghosting into the box to tee up De Bruyne as he swept beyond Matz Sels.
Forest were facing a backlash of sorts, and the pattern continued after the break.
Trending
- Saliba doubles Arsenal lead over Man Utd from another corner LIVE!
- Damsgaard pulls one back for Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE!
- Southampton 1-5 Chelsea - free match highlights and rate the players
- Twist! Newcastle grab late equaliser against Liverpool LIVE!
- De Bruyne inspires Man City to win over Forest LIVE!
- Scottish Prem: Celtic win at Aberdeen; Rangers put six past Killie LIVE!
- Dawson scores two own goals as Everton thrash Wolves LIVE!
- Six-goal THRILLER! | Newcastle and Liverpool serve up classic
- Liverpool latest | Slot on Salah: We hope he can continue this for a long time
Erling Haaland powered upfield before playing a perfectly-weighted pass into the path of Doku to score his first goal since early October and wrap up three crucial points, with City reducing the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool - who drew 3-3 at Newcastle - to nine. Is there life in this title race yet?