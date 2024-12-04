Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool: Arne Slot's side drop points in title Premier League race after Caoimhin Kelleher's late error

Liverpool were pegged back by Fabian Schar's late equaliser as Newcastle held the Premier League leaders to a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park.

Mohamed Salah was looking like the hero again for Liverpool after his double saw the league leaders come from behind twice to lead Newcastle until the 90th minute.

However, Caoimhin Kelleher's late error allowed Schar to grab a share of the spoils for Eddie Howe's side as Liverpool dropped points in the race for the title.

Newcastle did put Liverpool to the sword for the majority of the first half and they were rewarded when Alexander Isak, who was a fitness doubt before the game, powered a strike past Kelleher to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Liverpool were looking flat and had work to do at the break but whatever Arne Slot said to his players did the trick.

From out of nothing, Salah's pass picked out Curtis Jones, who swept the ball past Nick Pope for the equaliser.

Image: Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal of the game

Just moments later, Liverpool should have been ahead. Cody Gakpo's header dropped wide of the far post but Darwin Nunez should have got a touch to put the visitors in front.

It proved a costly miss as Liverpool were behind again midway through the second half. Isak sent Anthony Gordon into the penalty area and the former Everton player squeezed the ball past Kelleher to start the Newcastle celebrations once again.

Newcastle had the ball in the net again but Isak was offside before Liverpool showed their title credentials again. Salah was the saviour once more, popping up to convert substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to bring the scores level again.

For so long, it looked like Liverpool might not get anything from the game but Salah produced the goods, sweeping the ball into the far corner to give his side the lead for the first time in the game with his 15th goal of the season.

Slot's side looked to be heading for a huge three points in the race for the title but in the 90th minute, Gordon's free-kick floated over Kelleher's head as he left it for what he thought was going to be a goal kick. However, Schar stole in at the far post and produced a remarkable finish to keep the title race interesting.

More to follow...

Slot on Salah: 'We hope Salah can continue this for a long time'

Liverpool boss Arne Slot to Amazon Prime:

"I have mixed feelings. We were outstanding in the second half but we were not good enough in the first half. Maybe 3-3 is what the game deserved.

"They were really aggressive and forced us into mistakes but we were so much better in the second half. I knew the game could be changed around, we were much better with the ball.

"After the week we had we could change the game which is a very positive thing to take. Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.

"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."