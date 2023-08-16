Man City 1-1 Sevilla (5-4 on penalties): European champions win first Super Cup after shootout success

Manchester City came from behind in normal time before beating Sevilla in a penalty shootout to win the Super Cup for the first time in their history.

Presented with the rare opportunity to claim a trophy that did not already have their name on it, City initially struggled to rise to the occasion and found themselves behind thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header.

The Sevilla striker was denied by Ederson several times in the second period and was made to pay for his wastefulness when Cole Palmer looped a header over Yassine Bounou to equalise.

City belatedly improved as the game headed towards full-time and almost won the game in stoppage time when Nathan Ake forced a sharp save from Bounou.

But City got the win they craved when Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive penalty of the shootout, striking the bar and handing Pep Guardiola a record-equalling fourth Super Cup.

More to follow...

Manchester City now switch their focus back to the Premier League, with Newcastle visiting the Etihad on Saturday - kick-off 8pm.

The Premier League champions then travel to newly-promoted Sheffield United on Sunday August 27, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 2pm.

Sheffield United

Manchester City Sunday 27th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Sevilla's next match is in LaLiga when they take on Alaves on Monday - kick-off 6pm.