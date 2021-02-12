Man City vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Rodri are both expected to be fit as leaders Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dias missed the midweek FA Cup win at Swansea through illness, while Rodri limped off late in the game but both have recovered well.

Sergio Aguero continues to build up his fitness in training after a spell out with Covid-19 but may not return this weekend. Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham will definitely be without Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring).

Harry Kane is expected to return to the starting XI after his substitute appearance at Everton in midweek, while Gareth Bale will need to be assessed.

The Wales forward sat out the FA Cup defeat after "not feeling comfortable" but scans showed no injury, while Serge Aurier (calf) is likely to be part of the travelling squad.

How to follow

Man City vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Don't get carried away with recency bias in this one. Manchester City's four-goal jamboree at Anfield is not a return to the sexy City of yesterday and Spurs' madcap 5-4 with Everton is not Jose Mourinho finding himself after years of defensive-focused football. Pep Guardiola's men will remain playing controlled, even rather workmanlike, football with an emphasis on not allowing their backline to be exposed while Jose will be checking tyres of that bus.

All their key metrics point to a change in style for Manchester City this season. They are averaging fewer expected goals, fewer shots and fewer shots on target than previous seasons but that is counter-balanced by a sky-rocketing defensive output that is proving the backbone to winning this Premier League title. Since losing to Spurs in November, City have conceded just three goals in 14 games.

It's been a masterstroke from Pep. City have won their last 15 games in all competitions, setting new English record of successive wins in all competitions by a top-tier team. It's phenomenal. With fewer dangerous attacks up their sleeve this could prove an evening where patience is key against a team like Spurs that will set up to frustrate. Guardiola will be aware how City were ripped open by the Spurs counter in the previous fixture and will not be allowing that to happen again.

Harry Kane has only scored two goals in his previous 11 appearances vs City, so that does not bode well for those thinking Spurs can breach the City defence. In terms of a correct score, a 1-0 or 2-0 City victory certainly looks an avenue to consider. Nine of City's 15 Premier League wins this season have been via either of those two scorelines, which is a very unusual winning Guardiola scoreline.

This game has all the hallmarks of a cagey and tactical affair most probably settled by one or two moments of inspiration by a City player. That player could be Joao Cancelo.

He has rapidly become an integral part of Guardiola's strategy at Man City - as my colleague Adam Bate wrote this week, his creativity when stepping into midfield from his full-back role has been crucial to City's success. His importance increases when coming up against a low-block defence.

In such games, he revels in the space afforded to him just outside the box and becomes a live runner in terms of his shooting threat. In recent fixtures at Burnley and West Brom, Cancelo fired four shots at goal from outside the box, with the one hitting the target resulting in a goal. Mourinho will employ similar ultra-defensive tactics which should see Cancelo move into those areas from where he likes to strike from. I like the 5/2 that one of those shots hits the target.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 or 2-0 (11/4 with Sky Bet)

BETTING ANGLE: Joao Cancelo to have a shot on target from outside the box (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Manchester City have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home matches with Tottenham (D2 L1), though drew 2-2 with them last season at the Etihad.

Since José Mourinho took over, Spurs have won both of their Premier League meetings with Man City, though both were in matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February and November 2020.

Tottenham are looking to win away against both Manchester clubs in a single top-flight season for the first time since 1959-60, following their 6-1 win at Old Trafford earlier this term. The last side to do so in the Premier League was Liverpool in 2008-09, while the last London side to achieve it was Arsenal in 1990-91.

Since losing 0-2 against Spurs in November, Manchester City have remained unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League matches (W12 D2) and have won the last 10 in a row. The Citizens have shipped just three goals in those 14 games (0.2 per game), having conceded 11 in their first eight this season (1.4 per game).

Spurs have won just one of their last six Premier League away games (D3 L2), having won four in a row before that. However, they've not lost consecutive away league games since a run of three in October 2019 under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham haven't won an away league game against the team starting the day top of the table since their first such match in the Premier League back in November 1992 (2-0 at Blackburn), with Spurs drawing three and losing 21 times since.

After winning just three of his first 17 matches against Pep Guardiola in all competitions, Spurs boss José Mourinho has won four of his last seven (D1 L2). Mourinho is looking to become the first manager to win three away games against Guardiola in all competitions, having won with Real Madrid in 2012 and Man Utd in 2018.

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his last eight appearances against Man City for Spurs in all competitions - since Pep Guardiola took over at Man City, only Jamie Vardy (9) has scored more goals against City than Son.

Man City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan is the highest scorer in the Premier League so far in 2021 with seven goals in eight games. The German's previous seven goals in the competition came over a period of 62 games, dating back to 2018.

Phil Foden has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League for Man City - only Gabriel Jesus (23 - 16 goals, 7 assists) has been involved in more Premier League goals for the club before turning 21.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored the opening goal in more different Premier League games than any other player this season (6). Spurs have won four and drawn two of those six games.

Pitch to Post Preview - Guardiola v Mourinho, Arsenal's dip and development, and how far away are Man Utd?

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour and Sky Sports feature writer Nick Wright to look ahead to Saturday's clash between Pep Guardiola's Man City and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham, with the league leaders' imperious form and Gareth Bale's continued absence from the Spurs XI on the agenda.

We also hear from Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith on Arsenal's inconsistency, how Mikel Arteta is building for a better campaign next season, and whether Leeds striker Patrick Bamford can make it into England's squad for the Euros.

Plus, Nick Wright delivers his verdict on why Manchester United should be ready for a title tilt, Sam Allardyce's struggles to turn things around at West Brom, and shares his Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox