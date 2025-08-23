Man City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: James Trafford makes horrible mistake as perfect start continues for Spurs boss Thomas Frank

Tottenham extended their perfect start to life under new boss Thomas Frank by stunning Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad to claim their second win of the Premier League season.

Spurs have developed a reputation as City's bogey team in recent years, taking their tally of wins in the blue half of Manchester to three from their previous five meetings, which included a 4-0 thrashing last November amid City's famous collapse.

Frank's tactical approach, like predecessor Ange Postecoglou, highlighted all City's most prominent weaknesses. This is only the sixth time under Pep Guardiola that they have trailed in a home league game by two or more goals at half-time, with Tottenham now responsible for half of those.

Image: James Trafford shows his disappointment after gifting Spurs a second goal at the Etihad

Spurs struck clinically on the counter via a breakaway Brennan Johnson goal, needing VAR to overturn a wrongful offside decision, before home debutant James Trafford revealed himself to be far less composed on the ball than the absent Ederson - who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, and watched on from the bench.

Young City XI exposed The average age of Man City's starting XI vs Tottenham was 24 years and 326 days – their youngest for a Premier League match since October 2010 against Arsenal (24y 257d).

Speaking about Trafford's selection post-match, Guardiola said: "James made a good first game, I made the decision for him to continue. The goalkeeper is a special position, to have more consistency in the goal, but I have learned for many years, with this amount of games everyone will play."

Trafford's howler gifted Joao Palhinha his first goal in Tottenham colours in first-half stoppage time, and, despite the reintroduction of both Phil Foden and Rodri in the second period, City were far from the creative-rich outfit that stuck four past Wolves last weekend.

Image: Joao Palhinha celebrates after putting Spurs 2-0 up

The visitors came away with the points their performance deserved - an impressive response to the disappointment of having their move for Eberechi Eze hijacked by Arsenal this week - and allowed the away fans to gleefully chant "we are top of the league". How long the early-season ecstasy will last remains to be seen.

Player ratings: Man City: Trafford (4), Lewis (5), Stones (6), Dias (5), Ait Nouri (5), Nico (6), Reijnders (6), Bobb (6), Cherki (5), Marmoush (5), Haaland (5).



Subs: Ake (5), Bernardo (6), Doku (6), Foden (5), Rodri (5).



Tottenham: Vicario (8), Spence (7), Van de Ven (8), Romero (8), Porro (7), Bentancur (7), Palhinha (9), Sarr (7), Johnson (7), Richarlison (6), Kudus (8).



Subs: Solanke (6), Odobert (7), Bergvall (7), Dando (n/a).



Player of the Match: Joao Palhinha

Pep bemoans lack of 'simple things'

Man City boss Pep Guardiola:

"What we miss, we miss the simple things. The effort and ability to run has been extraordinary for many years, so I don't have any doubts, it's not for a lack of energy. Trainings have been really good. But in the pressure we missed the simple things, read better what we should do.

"In the final third we create chances, it's never easy, but we create enough. It's happened, it's football, it's just the second game. Last week after Wolves people say 'ok, now everything is fine', and I say 'it's just the first game'. Many things are going to happen. I know what we're working on and the many good things I have.

"We have to improve, step by step, we will make the click, the good connections and many things are new."

On the absence of Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan: "I've said many times with a deeper squad I have to rotate. The next game maybe there will be another one. I try for everyone to be involved."

Frank lauds 'exceptional' Spurs

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank:

"Very delighted. Extremely proud of the players' performance, it was exceptionally good. The first 35 minutes were fairly even, but with Man City top. There was a big mentality shift in terms of staying in the game, and then we scored a great goal.

"Second half we were very good. We were very aggressive in the high pressure, very front-footed, with the mindset to go for the 3-0. The clean sheet makes me very happy. It's a big thing we have been working on, the defensive side of the game. You need top mentality to win games like this."

On transfer activity: "We got a few questions about the transfer market yesterday, lots of 'why nots' and 'what ifs'. But what is 100 per cent sure is we have brought two top-class players into the club in Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus. Both performed very well. Palhinha, wow, he's definitely helping the team."

On missing out on the signing of Eberechi Eze: "That's very easy. I never use any words about a player who is not at our club."

Would the real Man City please stand up

Image: James Trafford's blunder allowed Spurs to extend their lead

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Manchester City fans will have left the Etihad on Saturday with more questions than answers after a performance that was the complete antithesis of last weekend's win over Wolves. Creative, fluid patterns were replaced by unimaginative, misplaced passes.

James Trafford's mistake will hit hardest because it led to a goal but he was far from the worst offender. City were sloppy, undone by a team who looked more confident and assured in their specific roles.

Christian Romero did a number on Erling Haaland. Joao Palhinha, who won more duels than any other player, and Rodrigo Bentancur were more assertive than Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in midfield. Mohammed Kudus more direct in attack.

Defensively they were excellent, too, drawing particular acclaim from Thomas Frank for a 'top mentality'. No signs of Spursy Spurs here.

As for Man City, this is a confusing start. Are they back in contention as title candidates or was matchday one just a ruse? Pep Guardiola insisted his side would "make the click" - but offered no assurances as to when that might happen. Until then, we will be left to ponder what this Man City side, complete with its extravagant summer remodel, are truly capable of.

Story of the match in stats...