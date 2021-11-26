Man City vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

City will give fitness tests to midfielders Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. The England pair have both been sidelined with knocks, with Grealish absent since the international break and Foden missing Wednesday's win over Paris St Germain.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is still out with coronavirus, while winger-turned-striker Ferran Torres (foot) could be absent until the new year.

West Ham boss David Moyes made eight changes to the team for Thursday night's Europa League win away to Rapid Vienna, so is expected to recall his regulars at the Etihad Stadium.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, England midfielder Declan Rice and forward Michail Antonio were among those rested but all should be back in contention.

The Irons remain without defender Angelo Ogbonna, who is starting his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

Last time out...

For a team that have already beaten Liverpool and Man City (on penalties) this season, 9/1 with Sky Bet on an away win does seem a little generous here.

The Hammers are set up perfectly to cause City problems with their rapid ability to counter-attack and get behind defences. Tottenham, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all implemented that strategy this season against City and walked away with a positive result. And, let's be honest, West Ham are streets ahead of those three teams in terms of points picked up over the past two seasons.

Am I brave enough to get involved? It's whether I can forgive the Hammers for stinking the place out at Wolves last weekend. Michail Antonio and Declan Rice looked legless and the usual energetic supporting cast behind the striker lacked their usual creative spark.

There's also the Man City factor to consider. They purred like a Ferrari on Wednesday against PSG.

If they can restrict Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to an expected goals total of 0.78 then what chance do Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals stand?

The answer is: I'm not brave enough. City to edge it.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Opta stats

Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola (D1), scoring 28 and conceding just five in these matches.

West Ham have won just one of their last 15 Premier League away games against Man City (D1 L13), winning 2-1 in September 2015 under Slaven Bilic.

Having scored in 20 consecutive meetings with West Ham in all competitions, Manchester City drew 0-0 against the Hammers in their last meeting in the League Cup in October, before being eliminated on penalties.

West Ham have taken just five points from 75 available in Premier League away games against reigning champions (W1 D2 L22), with their one victory coming at Manchester United in December 2001.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven Premier League home games (W5 D1 L1), with the exception being a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace last month.

