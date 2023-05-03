Man City 3-0 West Ham: Erling Haaland breaks Premier League scoring record as Pep Guardiola's side go top

Manchester City vs West Ham United. Premier League.
Etihad StadiumAttendance53,305.
Report and free match highlights as Erling Haaland became the first man to score 35 goals in a Premier League season. Nathan Ake's opener and Phil Foden's deflected strike helped Man City to a 3-0 win over West Ham that moves them back above Arsenal at the top of the table
Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:01, UK
Erling Haaland broke the Premier League single-season scoring record as Manchester City moved back to the top of the table with a 3-0 win over West Ham.
David Moyes' side had made it difficult for the reigning champions at the Etihad Stadium. It was goalless at half-time. But Nathan Ake headed City in front early in the second before Haaland had his moment, chipping Lukasz Fabianski for his 35th of the season.
The goal moved him clear of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole as the first man to hit that mark in the Premier League era - with five games to spare too. Substitute Phil Foden made the win even more emphatic when his deflected strike made it three late in the game.
Man City: Ortega (7), Walker (7), Stones (7), Dias (6), Ake (8), Rodri (7), Silva (8), Mahrez (7), Haaland (8), Alvarez (8), Grealish (8).
Subs: Akanji (6), Foden (6), Phillips (n/a).
West Ham: Fabianski (6), Coufal (6), Kehrer (6), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7), Emerson (6), Downes (6), Fornals (7), Paqueta (6), Bowen (6), Antonio (7).
Subs: Johnson (6), Ings (6), Benrahma (6).
Player of the match: Bernardo Silva.
Arsenal's victory over Chelsea on the previous evening had been a reminder to Pep Guardiola's side that there was little room for complacency as they chase this Premier League title. They are hoping it will be the first part of an historic treble for the club.
This win moves them a step closer, restoring their one-point lead at the top with a game in hand. For West Ham, a third consecutive defeat means there is work still to do to guarantee their safety. There will be easier nights than this to claim the points they need.
More to follow.
Man City continue their title bid at home to Leeds on Saturday at 3pm, live on Sky Sports.
West Ham host Man Utd on Sunday at the later time of 7pm.
