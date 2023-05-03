 Skip to content
Manchester City vs West Ham United. Premier League.

Etihad StadiumAttendance53,305.

Manchester City 3

  • N Aké (50th minute)
  • E Haaland (70th minute)
  • P Foden (85th minute)

West Ham United 0

    Man City 3-0 West Ham: Erling Haaland breaks Premier League scoring record as Pep Guardiola's side go top

    Report and free match highlights as Erling Haaland became the first man to score 35 goals in a Premier League season. Nathan Ake's opener and Phil Foden's deflected strike helped Man City to a 3-0 win over West Ham that moves them back above Arsenal at the top of the table

    Adam Bate

    Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

    Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:01, UK

    Erling Haaland celebrates his record-breaking 35th Premier League goal of the season

    Erling Haaland broke the Premier League single-season scoring record as Manchester City moved back to the top of the table with a 3-0 win over West Ham.

    David Moyes' side had made it difficult for the reigning champions at the Etihad Stadium. It was goalless at half-time. But Nathan Ake headed City in front early in the second before Haaland had his moment, chipping Lukasz Fabianski for his 35th of the season.

    The goal moved him clear of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole as the first man to hit that mark in the Premier League era - with five games to spare too. Substitute Phil Foden made the win even more emphatic when his deflected strike made it three late in the game.

    Player ratings

    Man City: Ortega (7), Walker (7), Stones (7), Dias (6), Ake (8), Rodri (7), Silva (8), Mahrez (7), Haaland (8), Alvarez (8), Grealish (8).

    Subs: Akanji (6), Foden (6), Phillips (n/a).

    West Ham: Fabianski (6), Coufal (6), Kehrer (6), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7), Emerson (6), Downes (6), Fornals (7), Paqueta (6), Bowen (6), Antonio (7).

    Subs: Johnson (6), Ings (6), Benrahma (6).

    Player of the match: Bernardo Silva.

    Arsenal's victory over Chelsea on the previous evening had been a reminder to Pep Guardiola's side that there was little room for complacency as they chase this Premier League title. They are hoping it will be the first part of an historic treble for the club.

    This win moves them a step closer, restoring their one-point lead at the top with a game in hand. For West Ham, a third consecutive defeat means there is work still to do to guarantee their safety. There will be easier nights than this to claim the points they need.

    What's next?

    Man City continue their title bid at home to Leeds on Saturday at 3pm, live on Sky Sports.

    Manchester City
    Leeds United

    Saturday 6th May 2:00pm Kick off 3:00pm

    West Ham host Man Utd on Sunday at the later time of 7pm.

    Man City's remaining fixtures

    May 6: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

    May 9: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League

    May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

    May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

    May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

    May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

    June 3: Manchester United (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm

    West Ham's remaining fixtures

    May 7: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

    May 11: AZ Alkmaar (H) - Europa Conference League, kick-off 8pm

    May 14: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

    May 18: AZ Alkmaar (A) - Europa Conference League, kick-off 8pm

    May 21: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

    May 28: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

